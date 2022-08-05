More Sports:

August 05, 2022

Eagles fantasy football rankings, projections roundup

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Offense_Hurts_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese66.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts directs the offense during the game against the New York Giants.

Maybe you are a fantasy football nut (like me, who is in three leagues — one of them a dynasty). Or maybe you just love football because it's football.

Regardless, there is some value in taking a look at what various fantasy football resources say about the Eagles this coming season. 

If Jalen Hurts is among the leaders in fantasy points for quarterbacks, that would obviously be a good sign for the Eagles. And the same is true for A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, who are each ranked highly at their respective positions. And what about Miles Sanders? Will he be a serviceable weekly fantasy starter at running back?

Here's look at what the leading fantasy football websites are predicting for the Eagles QB and skill players this season:

QB Jalen Hurts 

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNQB 73,304 yards, 23 TD, 11 INT,
720 rush yards, 9 rush TD 
Yahoo!/Fantasy ProsQB 63,649 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT
762 rush yards, 8 rush TD
CBSQB 53,631 yards, 26 TD, 15 INT
828 rush yards, 9 rush TD 
NFL.comQB 83,986 yards, 24 TD, 15 INT
780 yards, 6 rush TD


The range here seems about right — he's below the MVP candidates and above the non-rushing QBs. NFL.com has Hurts close to 4,000 yards which would be a second for the franchise (Carson Wentz did it in 2019). His rushing touchdowns will logically go down after he led the Eagles with 10 last season, but three of the four projections think he'll be pretty close. PhillyVoice ranks Hurts as QB8 this season.

RB Miles Sanders

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNRB 241,077 yards, 5 TD
32 rec, 320 yards TD
Yahoo!/FPRB 281,066 yards, 6 TD
33 rec, 232 yards, TD
CBS RB 261,114 yards, 4 TD
33 red, 240 yards TD
NFL.comRB 191,213 yards, 7 TD
32 TD, 228 yards TD


Eagles fans are likely starting to really like NFL.com's optimism. After not scoring a touchdown last season, Sanders fantasy drafters would love to see him score seven this year, and would be more than happy with five or six. There seems to be a consensus that he'll rush for 1,000 yards but will not be a huge contributor in the pass game. Kenny Gainwell (as we have below) was ranked higher than Boston Scott and might be a late round handcuff pick for Sanders owners. We ranked Sanders 25th in our rankings and Gainwell 49th.

Also: Boston Scott (ESPN RB56, Yahoo!/FP RB60, CBS RB83), Kenny Gainwell (ESPN RB41, Yahoo!/FP RB50, CBS RB44)

WR A.J. Brown

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNWR 1474 rec, 1,060 yards, 7 TD
Yahoo!/FPWR 1478 rec, 1,134 yards, 8 TD
CBSWR 2072 rec, 1,156 yards, 8 TD
NFL.comWR 585 rec, 1,326 yards, 10 TD 


Did an Eagles fan infiltrate NFL.com's algorithm or something? If Brown hits his protected numbers via NFL.com he'll be the third leading single season receiver in team history. Brown will go in the first three or four rounds based on these rankings. We had Brown ranked 10th among WRs.

WR DeVonta Smith

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNWR 3665 rec for 874 yards, 7 TD
Yahoo!/FPWR 3663 rec, 866 yards, 6 TD
CBSWR 3666 rec, 952 yards, 7 TD 
NFL.comWR 4358 rec, 892 yards, 5 TD


There is a consensus across the board that Smith will solidly post WR2 numbers and will go somewhere in the high single-digit rounds (between the sixth to the ninth). There might be more variance for those drafting Smith, as he's a big play threat who will likely see fewer targets per game than Brown will. We were a bit higher on Smith, slotting him 29th among wideouts.

Also: Quez Watkins (ESPN WR61), (Yahoo!/FP WR98)

TE Dallas Goedert

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNTE 858 rec, 689 yards, 4 TD
Yahoo!/FPTE 764 rec, 794 yards, 5 TD
CBSTE 663 rec, 899 yards, 6 TD
NFL.comTE 556 rec, 882 yards, 5 TD


It's interesting seeing Goedert range between the fifth and eighth best tight end. There is a clear drop off after eight and Hurts has been looking Goedert's way quite a lot in training camp. In games played with Zach Ertz, Goedert averaged 4.3 targets per game. In games without Ertz he averaged six. Perhaps he's going to rake in more targets this season? Goedert was our TE6.

Eagles defense/special teams

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPND/ST 1643 sacks, 13 INT, 2 TD
Yahoo!/FPD/ST 16
CBSD/ST 2933 sacks, 13 INT, 3 TD 
NFL.comD/ST 1343 sacks, 15 INT, 3 TD 


It looks as though CBS is projecting that the Eagles muster a low sack total again. Assuming that number rebounds, their secondary is improved as is their linebacking corps. It's hard not to see the defense being, at worst, somewhere in the top half of the NFL. Our speculation is that they're the 12th best.

K Jake Elliott

OutletPos RankProj Stats
ESPNK 1127/32
Yahoo!/FP
K 1528/32
CBSK 1128/31


For some reason NFL.com's projections had Jake Elliott making just eight field goals which is... weird. But the other projections see him as a fringe kicker to be drafted (at least in 10 or 12 team leagues). He has a lot of accuracy — but he doesn't kick a lot, or at least hasn't in seasons past.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devonta Smith Dallas Goedert Fantasy football Jake Elliott AJ Brown Miles Sanders Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

New Jersey fisherman catches 7-foot-long sand tiger shark at Sea Isle City beach
Sand Tiger Shark SI

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Health News

U.S. declares public health emergency over monkeypox as virus spreads
Monkeypox National Emergency

Fantasy football

Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_176.jpg

Food & Drink

Klondike's Choco Taco, mourned after sudden discontinuation, may return 'in the coming years'
Choco Taco Klondike Philly

Family-Friendly

Clay Fest to return for 7th year with free crafts, pottery workshops and artist demonstrations
Clay Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved