Eagles fantasy football rankings, projections roundup

Maybe you are a fantasy football nut (like me, who is in three leagues — one of them a dynasty). Or maybe you just love football because it's football.

Regardless, there is some value in taking a look at what various fantasy football resources say about the Eagles this coming season.

If Jalen Hurts is among the leaders in fantasy points for quarterbacks, that would obviously be a good sign for the Eagles. And the same is true for A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert, who are each ranked highly at their respective positions. And what about Miles Sanders? Will he be a serviceable weekly fantasy starter at running back?

Here's look at what the leading fantasy football websites are predicting for the Eagles QB and skill players this season:

QB Jalen Hurts

Outlet Pos Rank Proj Stats ESPN QB 7 3,304 yards, 23 TD, 11 INT,

720 rush yards, 9 rush TD Yahoo!/Fantasy Pros QB 6 3,649 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT

762 rush yards, 8 rush TD CBS QB 5 3,631 yards, 26 TD, 15 INT

828 rush yards, 9 rush TD NFL.com QB 8 3,986 yards, 24 TD, 15 INT

780 yards, 6 rush TD

The range here seems about right — he's below the MVP candidates and above the non-rushing QBs. NFL.com has Hurts close to 4,000 yards which would be a second for the franchise (Carson Wentz did it in 2019). His rushing touchdowns will logically go down after he led the Eagles with 10 last season, but three of the four projections think he'll be pretty close. PhillyVoice ranks Hurts as QB8 this season.

RB Miles Sanders

