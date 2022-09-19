More Sports:

September 19, 2022

Fantasy football injuries: When will Michael Pittman, James Conner, Justin Herbert and others return?

The latest on key fantasy football injuries to Jerry Jeudy, Trey Lance and more

By Evan Macy
Justin Herbert took some serious punishment on Thursday night.

Another week, another slew of annoying fantasy football injuries.

A bunch of key players were unexpected scratches this week, with a bunch more sustaining what appear to be minor injuries in the middle of their respective games.

What's the latest on these players as we get ready for the third week of fantasy football action? Here's a look at what we know about some of these ailments:

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Herbert's heroic performance may have cost him future playing time, as the Chargers are currently listing their star QB as day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage. That certainly doesn't sound good, but he's shown he has incredible toughness and could start in Week 3. Keep an eye out in practice all week on how much he's able to do.

Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

Thank goodness the Niners decided to hang on to Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco's former top pick, Lance, rolled his ankle on a rush attempt and according to Adam Schefter, he'll undergo season-ending surgery. It will be Jimmy G's team from here on out.

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

It's not the best news to learn that Conner, who has had ankle issues in the past, hurt an ankle in the third quarter Sunday. He got taped on the sideline but did not return to the game. Is this severe enough to cost him additional playing time? Eno Benjamin and Darrell Williams could be fantasy relevant next weekend. Stay tuned.

Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

The Colts looked god awful without Pittman in their Week 2 loss to the Jaguars, and the team is no doubt hopeful the quad injury he shockingly sustained in practice mid-week last week will not keep him sidelined. If he sits out practice when the Colts return to the field it will surely be a red flag for Week 3. There did not appear to be any other reliable relevant WR to roster from Indy.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

Jeudy got hurt on an end around running play and clearly felt enough pain in his shoulder that he dropped the football. He could join Tim Patrick as another injured Denver wideout, leaving Russell Wilson and company even more short-handed.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

After taking a pretty hard hit to the head during his game-losing fumble Sunday, Renfrow is being evaluated for a concussion and his status will be up in the air for a bit as his condition is fully accessed.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

In Dallas' dramatic win Sunday, Schultz hurt his ankle and exited the game. It was reported postgame, however that an ACL tear was avoided and the injury is not considered to be serious. Whether he'll miss time is currently unknown.

Other players who were out in Week 2 who may return in Week 3:

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

Julio Jones, WR, Buccaneers

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Titans

