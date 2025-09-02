Fantasy football injury, suspension updates: The latest on Malik Nabers, Matthew Stafford, Kenneth Walker, Rashee Rice and more

The NFL season is almost upon on, and many fantasy league commissioners – at least the smart ones – wait until the last 24-to-48 hours before the Thursday night opener to conduct their drafts so their owners can be well-updated on all the NFL injury and suspension news along with any other pertinent news.

Need to know who'll be ready for the all-important Week 1, who won't be, and which high-level performers will tumble but might be worth taking in mid rounds?

Here's a brief look at several of the most notable fantasy football injuries/suspensions and how serious each of them are:

Expected to play

All of the guys on the list below were nursing some kind of injury coming out of training camp/preseason but are expected to play Week 1 unless they have a setback. All of them have been at practice recently in some form and are typically safe to draft wherever you have them ranked.

• Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (hamstring)

• Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (foot)

• De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (calf)

• A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (hamstring)

• Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks (foot)

• Malik Nabers, WR, Giants (back, toe)

• Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys (ankle)

• DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (groin

• Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (back)

• Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins (oblique)

• Najee Harris, RB, Chargers (eye)

• Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jaguars (upper body)

• Jordan Love, QB, Packers (thumb)

• Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots (ACL recovery)

• Rachaad White RB, Bucs (groin)

• Jayden Green, WR, Packers (foot)

• Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers (hamstring)

• Josh Downs, WR, Colts (hamstring)

• Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (undisclosed)

• Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons (shoulder)

• Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs (ankle)

• Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (concussion)

• Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans (general soreness)

• Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos (groin)

Cutting it close

These guys are dealing with injuries that cloud their Week 1 status and could keep them sidelined even longer. They're fantasy-worthy performers whose timetables for return are uncertain and most of them aren't full participants at practice. It doesn't mean you shouldn't draft them, but they come with some question marks.



• Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers (calf)

• Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers (knee)

• Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills (ankle)

• Cade Otton, TE, Bucs (leg)

• Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens (broken foot)

• Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals (hamstring)

Gonna be a while...

These players will not be ready for Week 1 and longer, and should be drafted by fantasy managers knowing it could be a while before they return to action.



• Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (suspended six games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy)

• Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ankle/IR)

• Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings (suspended for three games due to an DUI)

• Joe Mixon, RB, Texans (ankle, foot/NFI)

• Christian Watson, WR, Packers (ACL recovery/PUP)

• Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers (ankle/On active roster but not expected until Week 5 earliest)

• Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers (return from ACL, MCL surgery/PUP, will miss first four weeks)

• Tank Dell, WR, Texans (knee/PUP)

• Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers (quad/IR)

• Marshawn Lloyd, RB, Packers (hamstring/IR)

