Fantasy football injury, suspension updates: The latest on Malik Nabers, Matthew Stafford, Kenneth Walker, Rashee Rice and more

September 02, 2025
The NFL season is almost upon on, and many fantasy league commissioners – at least the smart ones – wait until the last 24-to-48 hours before the Thursday night opener to conduct their drafts so their owners can be well-updated on all the NFL injury and suspension news along with any other pertinent news.
Need to know who'll be ready for the all-important Week 1, who won't be, and which high-level performers will tumble but might be worth taking in mid rounds?
Here's a brief look at several of the most notable fantasy football injuries/suspensions and how serious each of them are:
All of the guys on the list below were nursing some kind of injury coming out of training camp/preseason but are expected to play Week 1 unless they have a setback. All of them have been at practice recently in some form and are typically safe to draft wherever you have them ranked.
• Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (hamstring)
• Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (foot)
• De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (calf)
• A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (hamstring)
• Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks (foot)
• Malik Nabers, WR, Giants (back, toe)
• Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys (ankle)
• DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (groin
• Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (back)
• Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins (oblique)
• Najee Harris, RB, Chargers (eye)
• Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jaguars (upper body)
• Jordan Love, QB, Packers (thumb)
• Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots (ACL recovery)
• Rachaad White RB, Bucs (groin)
• Jayden Green, WR, Packers (foot)
• Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers (hamstring)
• Josh Downs, WR, Colts (hamstring)
• Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots (undisclosed)
• Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons (shoulder)
• Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs (ankle)
• Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (concussion)
• Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans (general soreness)
• Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos (groin)
