Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift and more

Week 12 was particularly gruesome to fantasy football team owners, who saw nearly a half dozen starting running backs finish their respective games injured and with murky outcomes going forward.

With four teams with byes in Week 13 (Panthers, Browns, Titans and Packers), things could get tricky for people who are fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch, with most leagues finishing their regular seasons after Week 14.

Here's a quick run down of the biggest and most impactful fantasy football injuries early this week to try and help you get ready to make some tough decisions ahead of next weekend:

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

It's almost as if playing running back in the NFL is dangerous. For the second time this season, the Panthers star RB left a game with an injury and didn't return. X-Rays on McCaffery's ankle came back negative, which means that whatever issues he is currently dealing with are relatively minor. Still, missing more games could be on the menu making Chuba Hubbard once again a valuable fantasy commodity. Carolina will hope the week off for their upcoming bye will be all McCaffrey needs.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

You can say a lot about the Minnesota star running back, who has had an eventful season to say the least, but you can't say he isn't tough. Cook was carted off the field Sunday with what was later called a torn labrum. One of the reasons it was so painful is that the RB reportedly had already torn his other one and was trying to play through it. A final diagnosis will come Monday but all signs are pointing toward the star tailback missing some games and Alexander Mattison taking over as RB1 for a bit.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Lions

Way back on Thursday, Swift let down a great many fantasy teams when he got hurt early in his team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears. The ailment has been called a shoulder strain and should be followed closely during the week. Detroit has a handful of options at RB behind him including Jamaal Williams.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

Another starting running back was forced out of a game Sunday, but Sanders' injury was probably minor. The running back didn't see a snap in the fourth quarter but was standing on the sidelines. He'll probably carry an injury designation into next week and his status is worth monitoring.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

Samuel has become a fantasy juggernaut in recent weeks, as he's gotten snaps at running back and has been the Niners' best performing skill player. He was knocked out of the team's Week 12 game with a groin injury and will undergo tests to see if it's something that will hamper his ability to play longterm. Pay close attention to how much or whether he practices.

Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers

Sermon has had a rocky rookie year and it continued Sunday when he left in the second half with an ankle injury against Minnesota. Reports should shine light on whether he'll miss time as the week begins.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

Another Turkey Day injury, Waller reportedly avoided disaster with a knee injury that appears to be relatively minor and could have him back on the field as soon as Week 13 — though there is a chance he does miss a couple games.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

Just as Freiermuth is coming on as a must-start tight end who is looking like a touchdown machine, the rookie gets a concussion. Like all head injuries, he'll be in the NFL's concussion protocol and the severity of his symptoms will determine whether he'll have to miss any playing time.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos

Bridgewater hurt his leg against the Chargers and was forced out of the game, handing quarterbacking duties over to Drew Lock. Depending on Bridgewater's diagnosis, Lock could be the guy next week or in games to come. This will be relevant in deep leagues.

Corey Davis, WR, Jets

The shorthanded Jets played without one of their top weapons Sunday as Davis was a last-minute scratch due to a groin injury. His health status is one to watch as their game against the Eagles approaches.

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

Cobb pulled his groin and did not return Sunday afternoon. The Packers are off in Week 13 so he'll have time to rest and heal the injury.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports