Fantasy football: Start Chris Godwin, Sit DeShaun Watson and other sit/start advice for Week 7

Which levers should you pull in Week 7? Here's a brief look at one sit and start suggestion for each position amongst second- and third-tier fantasy players this week:

Start: Mitch Trubisky, QB Bears

The Patriots defense is not only soft, but their high powered offense forces opponents to pass and be more aggressive when they have the ball to keep up (they have scored 38, 38 and 43 points in their last three games). Pair that with the fact that the Chicago QB is having a breakout season in his second year, and it makes Trubisky a smart start in Week 7.

Sit: DeShaun Watson, QB, Texans

Watson has thrown an interception in every game this year and threw two last week, upping his total to seven — he had just eight in all of last year. He also leads the entire NFL in fumbles, also with seven. The turnover machine hasn't been a productive fantasy player either, eclipsing his projection just three times in six games. Against the superior Jaguars defense, Watson should be avoided.

Start: Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

Last week when listed as doubtful on the injury report, Breida rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown. This week he will be much healthier and will still command the lion's share of carries and touches in the San Francisco offense. Start him.

Sit: Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

When Cook was on the field, he was pretty dreadful this year collecting 98 yards on 36 carries for a putrid 2.7 average. After missing a few weeks, he is slated to return in Week 7 but he's got some red flags — especially with Latavius Murray coming off of a 155 yard rushing performance.

Start: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

The Bucs face the Browns, which means Jameis Winston should have no trouble finding his weapons on the outside. Godwin seems like a smart play in the contest, as would no-brainer starter Mike Evans.

Sit: Chester Rogers, WR, Colts

T.Y. Hilton is expected to finally be back, making Rogers turn back into a pumpkin after a few weeks of relevancy with the wide receiver position wide open in Indy. He likely won't see many targets if Hilton does indeed go.

Start: Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons

Hooper has collected nine catches in each of his last two games, proving to be a heavily relied on safety valve for Matt Ryan in the Atlanta offense. There's no reason for his production to slow against the Jets in Week 7.

Sit: Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers

With O.J. Howard making a quicker recovery than was expected, Brate will share time and targets with his fellow tight end. He's not a smart start this week.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports