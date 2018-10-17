Fantasy football waiver wire: Grab Ito Smith, Chester Rogers and other Week 7 adds

Those who need help with waivers at this point in the fantasy football season are no doubt injury report watching. Here's one player at each position to add this week — available in most leagues — to take advantage of the "next man up."

QB: Brock Osweiler, Dolphins

One of the richest quarterbacks in NFL history made a pretty impressive 2018 debut filling in for Ryan Tannehill and his last minute injury in Week 6, helping Miami to a dramatic overtime victory. Osweiler had 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and according to sources may start again in Week 7 depending on what happens with Tannehill. He'll face the Lions and could be a desperation add for anyone needing a quarterback this week.

RB, Ito Smith, Falcons

With Devonta Freeman now on Atlanta's IR, Smith will play every game for the Falcons as the No. 2 behind Tevin Coleman. Smith has scored a touchdown in three straight games and should be added to rosters in every league.

WR, Chester Rogers, Colts

Andrew Luck is throwing the ball a lot. More than 54 times per game over the last three games, to be exact. With T.Y. Hilton still sidelined, it is surprising that Rogers is available in more than 88 percent of ESPN leagues. He had 55 yards and a touchdown last week and is a smart pick up for a flex role for those in need.

TE, T.J. Uzomah, Bengals

There seems to be a Cincy tight end curse this season, as Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft both find themselves injury-riddled. Uzomah is the third man up and played on 92 percent of snaps last week. He is available in more than 85 percent of leagues and is a good add at a tough fantasy position.

Colts defense

It was announced this week that Bills rookie Josh Allen will miss at least two or three weeks. Nathan Peterman, thankfully for the football watching world, likely will not start in Week 7 when Indianapolis faces Buffalo. But that means recently signed Derek Anderson will probably be the starter. Either way, the already lowly Bills offense isn't expected to do much. The Colts are available in most leagues.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports