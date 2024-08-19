Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

The tight end position is extremely deep this year, and it shouldn't be hard for every fantasy manager to have a reliable one — at least in theory — on the roster after your fantasy draft.

But if you're on the fence, or picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.

Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2024 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:

Team TE 1 (targets) TE 2 (targets) Cardinals Trey McBride (106)

Elijah Higgins (19) Falcons Kyle Pitts (90) Charlie Woerner (3) Ravens Mark Andrews (61) Isaiah Likely (40) Bills Dalton Kinkaid (91) Dawson Knox (36)

Panthers Ian Thomas (9)

Tommy Tremble (32) Bears Cole Kmet (90) Gerald Everett (70) Bengals Mike Gesicki (45) Drew Sample (27) Browns David Njoku (123) Jordan Akins (23) Cowboys Jake Ferguson (102)

Luke Schoonmaker (15) Broncos Adam Trautman (35)

Greg Dulcich (4) Lions Sam LaPorta (120) Brock Wright (14) Packers Luke Musgrave (46) Tucker Kraft (40) Texans Dalton Schultz (88) Brevin Jordan (21)

Colts Kylen Granson (50) Mo Alie-Cox (22) Jaguars Evan Engram (143) Luke Farrell (15) Chiefs Travis Kelce (121) Noah Gray (41) Chargers Will Dissly (22) Hayden Hurst (32) Rams Tyler Higbee (70) Colby Parkinson (34) Raiders Brock Bowers (R) Michael Mayer (40) Dolphins Durham Smythe (43)

Jonnu Smith (70) Vikings TJ Hockenson (127) Josh Oliver (28) Patriots Hunter Henry (61) Austin Hooper (31) Saints Juwan Johnson (59)

Taysom Hill (40) Giants Daniel Bellinger (28)

Theo Johnson (R) Jets Tyler Conklin (87) Jeremy Ruckert (22)

Eagles Dallas Goedert (83) Grant Calcaterra (4) Steelers Pat Freiermuth (47) Darnell Washington (10) Seahawks Noah Fant (43) Pharoah Brown (15) 49ers George Kittle (90) Eric Saubert (3) Buccaneers Cade Otton (67) Durham Payne (7)

Titans Chigoziem Okonkwo (77) Josh Whyle (15) Commanders Zach Ertz (43) John Bates (28)







Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.

TE (team) Red zone targets TD Jake Ferguson (DAL) 24 5 Travis Kelce (KC) 20 5 David Njoku (CLE) 20 3 Sam LaPorta (DET)

15 7 Mark Andrews (BAL) 14 6 Dalton Schultz (HOU) 15 5 T.J. Hockenson (MIN) 14 4 Cole Kmet (CHI) 13 5 George Kittle (SF)

13 3 Adam Trautman (DEN) 13 3





