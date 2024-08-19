More Sports:

August 19, 2024

Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

A guide to help you draft the right tight end for the 2024 fantasy season.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Eagles-practice-Dallas-Goedert-CJ-Uzomah-080324 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Tight ends Dallas Goedert (88) and C.J. Uzomah (87) take the field for the Eagles' open training camp practice at the Linc on August 1, 2024.

The tight end position is extremely deep this year, and it shouldn't be hard for every fantasy manager to have a reliable one — at least in theory — on the roster after your fantasy draft.

But if you're on the fence, or picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.

Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2024 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:

TeamTE 1 (targets)TE 2 (targets)
CardinalsTrey McBride (106)
Elijah Higgins (19)
FalconsKyle Pitts (90)Charlie Woerner (3)
RavensMark Andrews (61)Isaiah Likely (40)
BillsDalton Kinkaid (91)Dawson Knox (36)
PanthersIan Thomas (9)
Tommy Tremble (32)
BearsCole Kmet (90)Gerald Everett (70)
BengalsMike Gesicki (45)Drew Sample (27)
BrownsDavid Njoku (123) Jordan Akins (23)
CowboysJake Ferguson (102)
Luke Schoonmaker (15)
BroncosAdam Trautman (35)
Greg Dulcich (4)
LionsSam LaPorta (120)Brock Wright (14)
PackersLuke Musgrave (46)Tucker Kraft (40)
TexansDalton Schultz (88)Brevin Jordan (21)
ColtsKylen Granson (50)Mo Alie-Cox (22)
JaguarsEvan Engram (143)Luke Farrell (15)
ChiefsTravis Kelce (121)Noah Gray (41)
ChargersWill Dissly (22)Hayden Hurst (32)
RamsTyler Higbee (70)Colby Parkinson (34)
RaidersBrock Bowers (R)Michael Mayer (40)
DolphinsDurham Smythe (43)
Jonnu Smith (70)
VikingsTJ Hockenson (127)Josh Oliver (28)
PatriotsHunter Henry (61)Austin Hooper (31)
SaintsJuwan Johnson (59)
Taysom Hill (40)
GiantsDaniel Bellinger (28)
Theo Johnson (R)
JetsTyler Conklin (87)Jeremy Ruckert (22)
EaglesDallas Goedert (83)Grant Calcaterra (4)
SteelersPat Freiermuth (47)Darnell Washington (10)
SeahawksNoah Fant (43)Pharoah Brown (15)
49ersGeorge Kittle (90)Eric Saubert (3)
BuccaneersCade Otton (67)Durham Payne (7)
TitansChigoziem Okonkwo (77)Josh Whyle (15)
CommandersZach Ertz (43)John Bates (28)


Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone. 

TE (team)Red zone targetsTD
Jake Ferguson (DAL)245
Travis Kelce (KC)205
David Njoku (CLE)203
Sam LaPorta (DET)
157
Mark Andrews (BAL)146
Dalton Schultz (HOU)155
T.J. Hockenson (MIN)144
Cole Kmet (CHI)135
George Kittle (SF)
133
Adam Trautman (DEN)133


Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

Evan Macy

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

