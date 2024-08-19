Fantasy football tight ends: Depth charts, starters, total red zone targets and more

August 19, 2024
The tight end position is extremely deep this year, and it shouldn't be hard for every fantasy manager to have a reliable one — at least in theory — on the roster after your fantasy draft.
But if you're on the fence, or picking one at the end of the draft and need more data, we've got you covered.
Below is a look at the depth chart at tight end for teams entering the 2024 season, along with the number of targets they received last season. The bolded players are on new teams, and italics mark the rookies:
|Team
|TE 1 (targets)
|TE 2 (targets)
|Cardinals
|Trey McBride (106)
|Elijah Higgins (19)
|Falcons
|Kyle Pitts (90)
|Charlie Woerner (3)
|Ravens
|Mark Andrews (61)
|Isaiah Likely (40)
|Bills
|Dalton Kinkaid (91)
|Dawson Knox (36)
|Panthers
|Ian Thomas (9)
|Tommy Tremble (32)
|Bears
|Cole Kmet (90)
|Gerald Everett (70)
|Bengals
|Mike Gesicki (45)
|Drew Sample (27)
|Browns
|David Njoku (123)
|Jordan Akins (23)
|Cowboys
|Jake Ferguson (102)
|Luke Schoonmaker (15)
|Broncos
|Adam Trautman (35)
|Greg Dulcich (4)
|Lions
|Sam LaPorta (120)
|Brock Wright (14)
|Packers
|Luke Musgrave (46)
|Tucker Kraft (40)
|Texans
|Dalton Schultz (88)
|Brevin Jordan (21)
|Colts
|Kylen Granson (50)
|Mo Alie-Cox (22)
|Jaguars
|Evan Engram (143)
|Luke Farrell (15)
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce (121)
|Noah Gray (41)
|Chargers
|Will Dissly (22)
|Hayden Hurst (32)
|Rams
|Tyler Higbee (70)
|Colby Parkinson (34)
|Raiders
|Brock Bowers (R)
|Michael Mayer (40)
|Dolphins
|Durham Smythe (43)
|Jonnu Smith (70)
|Vikings
|TJ Hockenson (127)
|Josh Oliver (28)
|Patriots
|Hunter Henry (61)
|Austin Hooper (31)
|Saints
|Juwan Johnson (59)
|Taysom Hill (40)
|Giants
|Daniel Bellinger (28)
|Theo Johnson (R)
|Jets
|Tyler Conklin (87)
|Jeremy Ruckert (22)
|Eagles
|Dallas Goedert (83)
|Grant Calcaterra (4)
|Steelers
|Pat Freiermuth (47)
|Darnell Washington (10)
|Seahawks
|Noah Fant (43)
|Pharoah Brown (15)
|49ers
|George Kittle (90)
|Eric Saubert (3)
|Buccaneers
|Cade Otton (67)
|Durham Payne (7)
|Titans
|Chigoziem Okonkwo (77)
|Josh Whyle (15)
|Commanders
|Zach Ertz (43)
|John Bates (28)
Here's one more tool: If your tight end is more touchdown-dependent rather than catch volume, you might want to nab a player who gets a lot of opportunities in the red zone.
|TE (team)
|Red zone targets
|TD
|Jake Ferguson (DAL)
|24
|5
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|20
|5
|David Njoku (CLE)
|20
|3
|Sam LaPorta (DET)
|15
|7
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|14
|6
|Dalton Schultz (HOU)
|15
|5
|T.J. Hockenson (MIN)
|14
|4
|Cole Kmet (CHI)
|13
|5
|George Kittle (SF)
|13
|3
|Adam Trautman (DEN)
|13
|3
Fantasy Football Rankings, 2024
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports