Fantasy football: Start T.J. Yeldon, Sit Patrick Mahomes and Alshon Jeffery, other Week 5 sit/start advice

Another weekend approaching, another slate of countless minutes staring at your fantasy roster. Here's who we strongly recommend sitting and starting in Week 5:

Start: Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals

Tyler Eifert is injured but that shouldn't slow Dalton down against the Dolphins in Week 5, as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd continue to put up impressive numbers thanks to his gunslinging. Dalton has had more than 30 points in two of his last three games and it could continue.

Sit: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Yeah, I know a lot of you will read this and still start Mahomes — and chances are the breakout darling of the first quarter of the season will find a way to succeed against the NFL's best defense this weekend — but if you have a safer option use it. Mahomes pulled together a comeback for the ages in Week 4 but showed signs of struggle against a Denver defense worse than Jacksonville's. If there is one week to sit out on Mahomes it's this one.

Start: T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

Leonard Fournette is out again making Yeldon the No. 1 for Jacksonville. He is coming off of a two touchdown performance last week as the Jags play the Chiefs, who have the second worst defense against RB in the NFL thus far, this week. Yeldon is a must-start.

Sit: Kenyon Drake, RB, Dolphins

Drake has been an unmitigated bust thus far and his Week 5 tilt against Cincinnati doesn't seem like his best chance to shake that label. The Bengals defense should be getting linebacker Vontaze Burfict back after serving a suspension which will no doubt help in their run defense.

Start: Stefon Diggs/Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

For some of you, these two are no-brainer, start-every-week guys. But for other teams, Minnesota's two star wideouts are cycled in and out of the starting line up. A week after the two combined for 258 receiving yards against the Rams, the duo could have similar success against a reeling and soft Philadelphia secondary in Week 5. Lean on them this week.

Sit: Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Jeffery was his healthy old self in his return from shoulder surgery last week, but the Vikings will have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Xavier Rhodes, shadowing him in this game. Jeffery will still get his targets but will be much less reliable in this match up.

Start: Geoff Swaim, TE, Cowboys

A week after collecting 86 yards and a touchdown for Dallas, Swaim will face the Texans defense — a unit that has allowed touchdowns to tight ends in three of four games this year. He's a good gamble if you don't have a bonafide No. 1 tight end.

Sit: David Njoku, TE, Browns

He has some momentum after a breakout game last week, but the Ravens haven't allowed a tight end to score yet and will be giving Baker Mayfield a hard time in Week 5.

