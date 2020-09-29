More Sports:

September 29, 2020

Fantasy football Week 4 waiver wire: Target Tee Higgins, trust Ryan Fitzpatrick and more

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Tee Higgins may be on his way to becoming the Bengals No. 1 WR.

Fantasy football is getting close to the dreaded bye weeks starting — Detroit and Green Bay will be up first next week in Week 5 — which means it's time to start worrying about depth on your roster. 

Soon, not only will you need to contend with a slew of injuries and with a lack of consistent production from your players, you'll also have to make sure you are fielding a full starting roster each week.

Ahead of that, it's important to make smart and far-sighted decisions when you add players via the waiver wire this week. As we do each NFL week, here's a few suggestions of viable adds from the free agent pool ahead of next week's games:

Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (vs. Seahawks)

This suggestion is completely matchup-based. Fitz-magic has had back-to-back above average games (around 28 points in each) as he seems to be comfortable leading Miami's offense. They face a pretty brutal uphill battle in Week 4 against the undefeated Seahawks, who may well be the best team in the entire NFL.

However, they have a weakness, and it's on the defensive side of the ball. In three games they've allowed around 27 points per game, and seem to prefer winning in shootouts. There should be room for Fitzpatrick to throw together some stats, regardless of whether they have a chance to win at home this weekend.

Also consider: Nick Mullens, 49ers; Derek Carr, Raiders

Running back: Rex Burkhead, Patriots (vs. Chiefs)

Yes, we know it's hard to trust Bill Belichick running backs, but if you see Burkhead available in any of your leagues (he is only owned in 28% of ESPN leagues, for example), he is a no brainer to target a week after scoring three touchdowns.

Burkhead is third in both rushing attempts (behind Sony Michel and Cam Newton) and in pass game targets among all Patriots. The volume seems to be there, and the ability to find the end zone is too. He's worth a flier bid this week.

Also consider: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears; Chris Thompson, Jaguars 

Wide receiver: Tee Higgins, Bengals (vs. Jaguars)

It looks as though rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has some chemistry with rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins. And that's a great thing for fantasy football owners.

Higgins went from six targets in Week 2 to nine targets in Week 3, and is progressing quickly for a rookie. He found the end zone twice against the Eagles in their tie on Sunday and it very reasonably looks like Higgins could emerge ahead of A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd as the No. 1 wideout in Cincy. A sizable investment in Higgins is warranted this week.

BONUS: With the Eagles wide receiving corps looking a bit depleted, it might be time to nab Alshon Jeffery off the waiver wire. He is not on injured reserve and has been practicing more and more — he could get playing time in the next week to two. He's worth a bid and stash

Also consider: Greg Ward, Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Tight end: Jimmy Graham, Bears

The veteran Graham is owned in just 10 percent of leagues according to Yahoo, but after catching two touchdown passes in Nick Foles' return, Graham might have some value as a weekly starter.

Foles is known to prefer throwing to tight ends — he had great chemistry with Zach Ertz in Philly — and he will be the team's starter going forward. He's a smart add if you have a tight end weak spot.

Also consider: Jordan Atkins, Texans; Drew Sample, Bengals

