Fantasy football Week 10 waiver wire: If you haven't picked up Dez Bryant yet, what are you waiting for?

While we're still technically in the middle of the NFL season, we're also rapidly approaching the stretch run of the fantasy football season. And if you're on the playoff bubble in your league, you're likely looking for every advantage you can get heading into the most important part of your season.

Don't worry, we're (probably) not in your league, so we're here to help.

As we do each Wednesday here at PhillyVoice, let's take a look at one player at each positing worth tracking on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into Week 10.

QB Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ATL)

A rookie quarterback playing in just his second game under a new head coach and offensive coordinator? Exactly. Mayfield has been consistently solid in recent weeks — so much so that I even started him last week while Carson Wentz was on the bye — and he didn't disappoint, clocking in with a 20-plus point performance. This week he faces an Atlanta team that has been very susceptible to big gains through the air, and he'll look to take advantage of that on Sunday.

Also worth a look: Marcus Mariota, TEN

WR Dez Bryant, NO (at CIN)

On Tuesday night, when it was first reported that Dez Bryant was meeting with the Saints, it was shocking to see how many people had already added the former Cowboys receiver in anticipation of him signing in New Orleans.

Well, on Wednesday, it was reported that Bryant signed with the Saints, so the first thing I did was run to my phone and add Bryant. If he's still available in your league, you should probably do the same thing, even if it's still unclear when Bryant, who has yet to play this year after deciding to wait out some of the season before signing. Even if he misses this week, there's a good chance Bryant makes his Saints debut against the Eagles in Week 11. And throughout his eight-year career in Dallas, Dez has feasted on the Birds.

In what amounts to 12 career games* against Philly, Bryant has caught 64 passes for 975 yards and nine touchdowns.

*Bryant has technically faced the Eagles 13 times, but we're only counting it as 12 because one of the games was the 2016 season finale in which Dallas already had clinched the division and barely played its starters.

Now, he'll be playing with the most talented quarterback he's ever had in a dangerously explosive offense. And that should scare Eagles fans — but make fantasy owners rejoice. In other words, go get him ... if you haven't already.

Also worth a look: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (GB), Christian Kirk (ARI)

RB Mike Davis, SEA (at LAR)

The Seahawks have been banged up this season at running back, and last week they lost Chris Carson early in the game. Mike Davis filled in admirably, racking up 62 yards on 15 carries to go along with seven catches for another 45 yards. And that's nothing new for Davis, who had a big game the last time Carson was out, going for two touchdowns and nearly 125 total yards back in Week 4. Sure, he'll be facing a tougher defense this time around in the Rams, compared to the Cardinals, but there should be plenty of opportunities for Davis on Sunday.

Also worth a look: Josh Adams (PHI), Cordarrelle Patterson (NE), Darren Sproles (PHI)

TE Vernon Davis, WAS (at TB)

Davis may not be the top TE on his own team, but he's trending in the right direction as it seems no one on Washington can stay healthy. Jordan Reed is always banged up, and he's questionable going into Week 10. Beyond that, Paul Richardson is done for the season and Jamison Crowder is still trying to get healthy, so there's a chance he misses another week as well. If that's the case — and especially if Reed can't play as well — it would be a good idea to grab Davis heading into a matchup against a Bucs team that has not fared well against opposing tight ends this season.

Also worth a look: Chris Herndon (NYJ), C.J. Uzomah (CIN)

K Josh Lambo, JAX (at IND)

The reasoning here is simple: The Jags are playing in a dome, they're getting one of their best offensive weapons back, and Lambo is coming off his best game of the season. He hit all four of his attempts, including two from 50-plus, in his team's Week 8 loss to the Eagles in London. Add to that the fact that they're playing one of the better red zone defenses in the NFL and it could be another good week for the Jags kicker.

Also worth a look: Jake Elliott (PHI), Adam Vinatieri (IND)

Chargers D/ST, LAC (at OAK)

The 6-2 Chargers, winners of five straight, have quietly been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and their defense has been a big part of it. The Chargers have 22 sacks in eight games to go with 10 interceptions and have held each of their last four opponents under 20 points in each (15 PPG).

Also worth a look: Packers (GB)

