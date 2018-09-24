Fantasy football Week 4 injuries: The latest on Jimmy Garoppolo, Evan Engram, A.J. Green and more

Another week, another list of new additions to NFL injury reports. It's early, of course, with Week 4 approaching, but take a look at the latest on some important members of fantasy football squads as you strategize for the week.



A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

Cincinnati's stud wideout is nursing a groin injury and according to coach Marvin Lewis, he might not be able to go in Week 4, but shouldn't be out much longer. Given that, Tyler Boyd should be found and added in all leagues as he'll be the No. 1 next week.

Josh Gordon, WR, Patriots

Gordon, of course, sat out Sunday night after his trade from the Browns, due in part to a nagging hamstring. After a lackluster performance from the New England passing attack, there seems to be a sense of urgency to get Gordon on the field. He's worth monitoring closely this week.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants

The worst was feared but New York got a break when it was announced that their star tight end had a sprained MCL and not a torn one. He will be week-to-week, but odds are he will miss a little time. He will, however, return sooner rather than later.

Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles

In his presser Monday, Doug Pederson says he expects both the above backs to be available and healthy enough to plain Week 4 against the Titans. This takes away much of Corey Clement's fantasy value.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

Pederson also said that Jeffery, the Eagles top wide receiver working his way back from shoulder surgery, has not yet been cleared for contact.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

After the worst was feared, an MRI showed that the 49ers quarterback was done for the season.

If the Niners don't try and acquire another QB, C.J. Beathard, who had already started five games for the franchise as a rookie, will be the starter from here on in. He is likely not on most fantasy league's radars.

