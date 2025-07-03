More News:

July 03, 2025

Man, 19, fatally shot in Germantown, police say

The investigation into the shooting on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street is ongoing.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the Germantown section of Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. No arrests have been made.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Germantown, police said.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street at 5:31 a.m. and found the man with with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified the shooter. 

The scene has been secured and an investigation is underway, police said.

This is a developing story.

