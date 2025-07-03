Man, 19, fatally shot in Germantown, police say

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Germantown, police said.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 200 block of East Rittenhouse Street at 5:31 a.m. and found the man with with a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not identified the shooter.

The scene has been secured and an investigation is underway, police said.

This is a developing story.

