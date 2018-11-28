More Health:

November 28, 2018

FDA approves new treatment for some leukemia patients

Drug tested at University of Pennsylvania

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia Creative Commons/Via Wikipedia

About19,000 people are diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia each year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug treatment for some leukemia patients on Wednesday.

The drug, gilteritinib, will benefit relapses or refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients whose disease has undergone an FLT3 gene mutation, the most common mutation associated with the disease. The drug, sold under the name Xospata, was clinically tested at the University of Pennsylvania.

About 19,000 people are diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia each year, according to the American Cancer Society. The FLT3 gene mutation is found in about 30 percent of patients' leukemia cells.

Leukemia patients with these mutations have low response rates to chemotherapy if the disease relapses. But gilteritinib offers them another option.

The FLT3 gene mutation causes cancer cells to grow in an uncontrolled manner. Gilteritinib prevents the gene mutation from functioning.

“Today’s approval brings a new, highly-effective and well-tolerated treatment option to the clinic for a group of truly high-risk patients who, until today, had no specific therapies available beyond chemotherapy to treat their disease,” said Dr. Alexander Perl, who led clinical trials.

The drug comes in pill form and should be taken once a day. It is manufactured by Astellas Pharma.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Leukemia University of Pennsylvania FDA Prescription Drugs Cancer Penn Medicine

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Gritty

Gritty's official City Hall appearance has been scheduled
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty

Food & Drink

South Street's Magpie is closing after six years and 30,000 pies
magpie artisan pies closing

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Health News

Penn State researchers ID five age-specific 'profiles' of problem drinkers
alcohol-problem-drinkers-pexels

Holiday

Get a free professional photo of your pet with Santa in Rittenhouse
Santa Paws at Hotel Palomar

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.