More Health:

April 02, 2020

FDA eases blood-donation rules for gay, bisexual men amid coronavirus shortage

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News FDA
FDA gay men blood donation restrictions Amornthep Srina/Pexels

The coronavirus is causing a blood shortage in the U.S. and the FDA is changing the restrictions on donations from gay and bisexual men. The FDA's new guidelines allow a man to donate blood if it has been at least three months since he had sex with another man

Restrictions limiting blood donations from gay and bisexual men are changing as blood supplies across the United States dwindle because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidelines Thursday which allow a man to donate blood if it has been at least three months since he had sex with another man. Previously, the FDA recommendation had been 12 months.

The same change was made for women who have had sex with bisexual men. The one-year guideline also was reduced for people who have gotten tattoos and piercings and those who have traveled to malaria-endemic countries. The guidelines for each is three months now.

The American Red Cross has experienced a severe blood shortage since social-distancing and stay-at-home orders were implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since March 17, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled across the country, which has resulted in 86,000 fewer blood donations. 

"We expect that the updated guidance and alternative procedures will help increase the number of donations moving forward, while helping to ensure adequate protections for donor health and maintaining a safe blood supply for patients," FDA officials said Thursday.

To donate blood, the Philadelphia Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Spring Garden St., is still open. For information about its hours and to book an appointment, call (800) RED-CROSS (733-2767). You also can set up an appointment using the Red Cross' mobile app for iPhone and Android. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News FDA United States Donations Coronavirus American Red Cross COVID-19 Blood Blood Drives

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Liquor Control Board

Pennsylvania reopens online liquor sales, then site quickly shuts down due to overwhelming demand
Pennsylvania liquor store online sales

Adult Health

Zantac, ranitidine generics removed from market due to cancer-causing impurity
FDA pulls Zantac ranitidine market

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak
Kevin Hart donating meals Philadelphia coronavirus

Food & Drink

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew
Evil Genius has a 'Tiger King'-inspired brew

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved