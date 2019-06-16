More Health:

June 16, 2019

FDA warns against fecal transplant treatment after one patient dies

FMT is an experimental treatment for C. difficile infection

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News FDA
FDA fecal transplant treatment for C. difficile rawpixel.com/Unsplash

FDA warns against fecal transplant procedures for C. difficile after one person dies from contracting E. coli.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning after a patient died following a fecal transplant procedure to treat C. difficile.

Clostridium difficile is an infection of the intestines that can be deadly. When other treatment options, such as antibiotics, do not work, C. difficile can be treated with fecal microbiota transplantation. The procedure includes transferring a stool from a healthy donor to an infected individual's intestines to help repopulate good bacteria in their gut. The treatment has not yet been approved by the FDA and is considered to still be under investigation. 

The FDA reported two patients who received the FMT procedure both developed invasive infections that was spread by E. coli. One of the patients died.

The two patients received a stool from the same donor, which the FDA claims was not tested for E.Coli or other ESBL-producing gram-negative organisms prior to use. After the two patients became sick, the stool was then tested for E. coli and it came back positive for the same E. coli strain infected in the two patients.

The FDA listed two protections for use in fecal transplant treatments. The first is to screen donors by asking them questions regarding any potential exposure to multi-drug resistant organisms (MDRO). The second is to test donor stools and exclude any stools that test positive for MDRO. 

According to the CDC, over 500,000 patients get infected with C. difficile every year. Nearly 29,000 patients die within 30 days of initial diagnosis. 80 percent of the deaths associated with the infection were in individuals 65 or older. Poor infection control and unnecessary antibiotic use can lead to a C. difficile infection.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News FDA United States Treatment

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Only three players in the entire NFL are better than Eagles' Fletcher Cox
Carroll - Philadelphia Eagles Game Fletcher Cox

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Eagles

Eagles 'stock up / stock down' after spring practices
061319KamuGrugierHill

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved