More Culture:

September 27, 2018

Federal Donuts, Mural Arts teaming up for exclusive berries and cream donut

The limited-edition snack is part of Mural Arts Month push in October

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Federal Donuts
Carroll - Federal Donuts' Berries & Cream Donut. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Federal Donuts' "Berries & Cream" Donut.

Some people consider Federal Donuts’ sweets to be works of art. Apparently, Philadelphia’s Mural Arts program agrees.

Next week, the Philly doughnut shop and the city’s storied mural program will be teaming up to offer a brand new doughnut called “Berries & Cream” in honor of October being Mural Arts Month.

The doughnut will be available at any Federal Donuts location across the city between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, and a portion of the proceeds will be heading to the Mural Arts’ Art Education program.

The Mural Arts Art Education program provides a special combination of in-school and after-school arts-based programming for more than 2,000 students at 25 sites across Philadelphia.

RELATED: Flyers mascot Gritty inspires Broken Goblet Brewing to create beer in his honor | How to do Center City Restaurant Week 2018 like a pro

During October, the Mural Arts Program has 23 events and events scheduled to celebrate Mural Arts Month. You can find the full list here

Now who do we have to talk to get a mural of a doughnut …?

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Federal Donuts Philadelphia Doughnuts Pennsylvania Mural Arts Murals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Movies

Brand new 'Creed 2' trailer shows Adonis training to take on Viktor Drago
creed 2 trailer michael b jordan

Legislation

Mayor Kenney is going to propose a minimum wage increase for employees of city contractors
Carroll - Minimum Wage Rally

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Feuds

10 Montgomery County mayors weigh in on ugliness in Bridgeport
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.