March 12, 2019

Giant explosion hits gas pump at 7-Eleven store in Philly

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Feltonville 7-Eleven Source/Google Street View

7-Eleven at 4701 N Mascher Street in Philadelphia.

A 7-Eleven store in Feltonville became a chaotic scene Tuesday morning after an explosion occurred at construction site on the lot, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Mascher Street, where a backhoe punctured a gas tank underground and caused an explosion.

Video and photos from the scene showed the store's parking lot in shambles.


Police said there were no injuries to report and the store structure remained intact.

Homeland Security was notified and the city's bomb squad was sent to the location.

Investigations Explosions Feltonville 7-Eleven Philadelphia

