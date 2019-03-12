Giant explosion hits gas pump at 7-Eleven store in Philly

March 12, 2019
A 7-Eleven store in Feltonville became a chaotic scene Tuesday morning after an explosion occurred at construction site on the lot, police said.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Mascher Street, where a backhoe punctured a gas tank underground and caused an explosion.
Video and photos from the scene showed the store's parking lot in shambles.
#BREAKING: Chopper 6 is over the scene of a gas pump explosion at a 7-Eleven in the Logan section of Philadelphia: https://t.co/sPXun6KwnS pic.twitter.com/1su39IBojF— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 12, 2019
#BREAKING: Some sort of explosion has rocked the area outside of a Philly @7Eleven: https://t.co/54PTOwUvTn pic.twitter.com/aDrod3Ztvt— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 12, 2019
Police said there were no injuries to report and the store structure remained intact.
Homeland Security was notified and the city's bomb squad was sent to the location.