Five Philly men charged with fentanyl trafficking in the city and Chester County

Five men are facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly selling large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics in Philadelphia and Chester County, prosecutors said Tuesday.

An investigation began last year after a stamped bag of heroin and fentanyl was found at the scene of a fatal overdose in Phoenixville, authorities said. The bag was marked "Bad Bunny," leading investigators to identify multiple dealers who allegedly had sold drugs with similar stamps.

Authorities in Philadelphia and Chester County executed search warrants at nine properties and three vehicles over the last year. Police seized about 3 1/3 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 4 1/2 pounds of cocaine and another 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl. Investigators also recovered two assault rifles, three handguns and $25,000 in cash.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said the drugs and other items seized had a street value of more than $250,000.

In September, authorities in Philadelphia arrested David Arroyo, 27; Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, 35; Neil Perez 29; and Jose Guzman, 49. A fifth defendant, Carlos Lake, 50, was arrested in Phoenixville later last month, court records show. All of the defendants are from Philadelphia.

Prosecutors said the investigation led to the arrests of multiple other drug dealers over the last year.

The investigation was led by the Chester County DA's high intensity drug trafficking area unit, with help from Philadelphia police, federal partners and multiple local police departments in Chester County.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said the drug bust and others like it have played an important role in reducing the number of lives lost to fatal drug overdoses, most of which are caused by fentanyl. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health this month reported the city's first annual drop in drug overdose deaths in five years, reflecting a national trend.

"Overdose deaths are finally starting to trend downwards in part because Philadelphia law enforcement is supporting these types of investigations," de Barrena-Sarobe said.

The five defendants are charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy and related drug offenses. Lake also is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.