September 18, 2025

Festival of Fine Craft returns to WheatonArts for 26th year

The two-day event in South Jersey features more than 150 artists, live demonstrations and family activities.

The Festival of Fine Craft, now in its 26th year, returns to WheatonArts on Oct. 4–5, featuring more than 150 juried artists.

The two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Visitors will find paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and wearable art for sale.

In addition to the art market, the weekend includes live music, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and hands-on activities for kids. Families can try paper crafts, chalk art and build scarecrows at the “Collaborate + Create” stations.

Demonstrations will showcase glassblowing, chair caning, woodturning, pottery and weaving. The annual glass pumpkin patch will return, with hundreds of hand-blown pumpkins for purchase. Proceeds support WheatonArts’ educational programs.

Admission covers the festival and the WheatonArts grounds. Tickets are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $8 for students with ID. Children 5 and under are free.

Parking is free, and shuttles will run from overflow lots.

WheatonArts Festival of Fine Craft

Oct. 5 & 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine)
Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center
1501 Glasstown Rd.
Millville, NJ 08332

