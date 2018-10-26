More Culture:

October 26, 2018

Classic cinema streaming service FilmStruck to shut down in November

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movie streaming service FilmStruck is ceasing operations on Nov. 26, 2018, the company announced Friday. FilmStruck offers more than 1,000 contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films.

WarnerMedia's FilmStruck streaming service offers more than 1,000 contemporary and classic arthouse, indie, foreign and cult films. It's also the home of the entire Criterion Collection, curated by Turner Classics Movies.

Through the subscription-streaming service you can watch film favorites like "Casablanca," "The Thin Man," "Singin' in the Rain," "Rebel Without a Cause" and "Citizen Kane."

But that all ends on Nov. 29, FilmStruck's last day of service. The news was announced on the site Friday.

As of Friday, Oct. 26, FilmStruck also has stopped enrolling new subscribers.

Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks gave a statement to Variety on the shut down:

We’re incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years. While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios.

FilmStruck launched in the U.S. fall of 2016 and internationally this year. The service was $6.99 per month, or $10.99 with access to the Criterion Collection.

FilmStuck is the third WarnerMedia streaming service to be shut down by new owner AT&T.

On Twitter, the abrupt news was met with anger and sadness.





If you're a subscriber to FilmStruck, better start binging now. There's still one month left to watch all those movies you said you would.

