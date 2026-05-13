The final car-free Sunday of the spring will turn part of Center City into a pedestrian-only corridor

The final car-free Sunday of the spring Open Streets season will turn part of Walnut Street into a pedestrian-only street festival on Sunday, May 17, with live music, shopping and family activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and along 18th Street from Locust to Chestnut streets. Visitors can walk through the car-free area while stopping at local shops and restaurants and catching pop-up performances throughout the day. Rare moment where a city remembers sidewalks are supposed to connect humans instead of merely buffering traffic.

A family activity zone at 18th and Walnut streets will include games and toys for kids, along with Bubble Magic performances from 10 a.m. to noon. Philly Girls Jump also will host double dutch lessons from 2 to 3 p.m.

In recognition of National Bike Month, organizers will install a children’s bicycle racetrack mural along the 1800 block of Walnut Street. The event will end with a march by the Fralinger String Band from 3 to 4 p.m.

Final Open Streets: West Walnut

Sunday, May 17 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Walnut St. (Broad to 19th) & 18th St. (Locust to Chestnut)

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free and open to all

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.