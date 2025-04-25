More News:

April 25, 2025

Pinelands wildfire is mostly contained, but NWS warns there is elevated risk of 'rapid fire spread' in region

The heightened risk is due to lower humidities and winds in parts of South Jersey, Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Fires
Fire warning NJ Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press; USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The National Weather Services warns that fires could spread rapidly in the Philadelphia region on Friday afternoon. The warning comes as crews battle the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. Above, a crew assesses the smoke over the New Jersey Pinelands.

The National Weather Service cautioned people in parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania to avoid burning materials outside Friday afternoon due to a heightened risk of "rapid fire spread."

The warning — which includes Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, West Chester and many other municipalities in the region — said any fires could "become difficult to control" due to humidity and wind conditions. A massive wildfire broke out Tuesday in Ocean County and is still burning, though an NWS scientist said its relative containment makes it less concerning than when it was much less contained earlier in the week. 

MORE: Former Rittenhouse home of famed architect Frank Weise hits market for $3.3 million

"If you want to stratify things low, medium or high, it's not a high concern day," said Ray Kruzdlo, a hydrologist with NWS Mount Holly. "... We have a special weather statement out today, based on those lower humidities and the winds, but both of those weather conditions are not extreme."

The NWS warning also advised people in affected parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania to properly distinguish and dispose of cigarette butts and other potential ignitors.

The Ocean County fire, dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, is about 60% contained as of Friday morning. According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, it has spread to 15,300 acres and one commercial building and several outbuildings and vehicles have been destroyed. 

Joseph Kling, 19, of Ocean Township was charged with arson Wednesday for allegedly starting the blaze by burning wood pallets in the New Jersey Pinelands and not properly extinguishing them. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Fires New Jersey Pennsylvania National Weather Service

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved