Pinelands wildfire is mostly contained, but NWS warns there is elevated risk of 'rapid fire spread' in region

The National Weather Service cautioned people in parts of New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania to avoid burning materials outside Friday afternoon due to a heightened risk of "rapid fire spread."

The warning — which includes Philadelphia, Camden, Cherry Hill, West Chester and many other municipalities in the region — said any fires could "become difficult to control" due to humidity and wind conditions. A massive wildfire broke out Tuesday in Ocean County and is still burning, though an NWS scientist said its relative containment makes it less concerning than when it was much less contained earlier in the week.

"If you want to stratify things low, medium or high, it's not a high concern day," said Ray Kruzdlo, a hydrologist with NWS Mount Holly. "... We have a special weather statement out today, based on those lower humidities and the winds, but both of those weather conditions are not extreme."

The NWS warning also advised people in affected parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania to properly distinguish and dispose of cigarette butts and other potential ignitors.



The Ocean County fire, dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, is about 60% contained as of Friday morning. According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, it has spread to 15,300 acres and one commercial building and several outbuildings and vehicles have been destroyed.

Joseph Kling, 19, of Ocean Township was charged with arson Wednesday for allegedly starting the blaze by burning wood pallets in the New Jersey Pinelands and not properly extinguishing them.

