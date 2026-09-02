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September 02, 2026

Fishtown Pickle Project to open tasting room and brinery in Norris Square

Husband-and-wife duo Mike Sicinski and Niki Toscani will ramp up supply and hold new events when the space opens next summer.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Food & Drink
Fishtown Pickle Project Provided Image/Mike Prince

Mike Sicinski and Niki Toscani, the husband and wife behind the Fishtown Pickle Project, will open their first storefront next year after acquiring a building at 1911-13 N. 2nd St. in Norris Square. The space will include a tasting room and allow the business to triple its pickle production.

Eight years after a husband-and-wife duo created the Fishtown Pickle Project, they're going all in with a new production facility and tasting room in Norris Square.

Chef Mike Sicinski and dietitian Niki Toscani started their pickling journey in 2018 by giving out a batch of handcrafted pickles as wedding gifts. When Sicinski lost his job at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple's passion project grew into a small business offering pickling classes in addition to selling small-batch jars of pickles and kits to help novices get started. Their Feast of the Seven Pickles — a twist on the Christmas Eve tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes — has become an annual event that brings together chef collaborators for a pickle-inspired tasting event in Fishtown.

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After outgrowing their three previous spaces, the couple has acquired a building at 1911-13 N. 2nd St.— near the intersection of Berks Street — that will house manufacturing operations and a pickle tasting room when it opens next summer in Norris Square. It will be their first storefront. 

"We've been looking for a space of our own for years, and we couldn't be happier with where we landed," Sicinski said in a statement. "It's been a long road and we are beyond ready for this next chapter."

The 6,200-square-foot building will mostly be used for pickle production and office space, enabling the couple to triple their supply. The tasting room will cover about 500 square feet with additional space that will be used for a store, classes and events. Visitors will be able to tour the pickle production area.

Sicinski and Toscani aim to increase their supply of limited batches and test the waters of scaling up into a wholesale business. The new building will allow them to pursue research and development of new flavors. Fishtown Pickle Project already sells a variety of sour, sweet and spicy flavors, including their Hawaiian-inspired Aloha Pickles and classic Philly Dilly Deli Pickles.

The retail space also will allow Fishtown Pickle Project to sell its pickles out of barrels, making them available by the pound instead of only offering them in jars.

"Our intent is to provide a new offering at an accessible-price that meets our standards in freshness and innovation," Toscani said in a statement.

Once the building is open, Fishtown Pickle Project expects to operate five to six days a week. They hope to create an old-fashioned community around their pickles that deepens their connection to the neighborhood that gave them a start.

"We're excited about bringing that retro experience to our customers," Toscani said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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