Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Stephen Daley (9), DL, Indiana (6'1, 273): (6) Indiana at Michigan, 12:00 p.m.

Daley is a defensive lineman with Brandon Graham-like dimensions who tied for the D1 lead with 19 tackles for loss in 2025. He also had 5.5 sacks that season. He suffered a torn patellar tendon while celebrating after Indiana's conference championship win over Ohio State last season, however, he has had a strong start to his 2026 season, with 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles already in 6 games.

Here he is wrecking Purdue's offense last season (video via @RealBGauvin23):

The Eagles could use a stout run-stopping edge defender in the mold of BG for early downs, who can also rush the passer from the interior on passing downs. Day 2-3 guy.

Greg Johnson (65), OL, Minnesota (6'6, 325): (15) Iowa at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Johnson has started games at Minnesota at LG, C, LT, and RT.

2023: Two starts at LG.

2024: Started all 13 games at C.

2025: Started 11 games at LG, one at LT, one at RT.

2026: Has started both at LG and C.

Johnson reminds me a little of Landon Dickerson, at least in terms of his size and college versatility. Here he is in the run game and pass game:

Minnesota guard Greg Johnson is my IOL1. Full season starting at LG and C. 6'6" but plays with great leverage



RBLK/PBLK pic.twitter.com/KgkCzgpXCL — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) July 18, 2026

The Eagles are 100 percent going to be interested in this guy. Round 2 guy.

Nyck Harbor (8), WR, South Carolina (6'5, 239): (11) Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Harbor was the No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list in 2023 and 2024. He was third in 2025. In 2026, he's back in the No. 1 spot:

I’ve done this for almost a quarter century, and Harbor was the first back-to-back No. 1 Freak. It took a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith to bump him from the top spot, but Harbor is back at No. 1. To be this big and this blazing fast is truly rare. NFL scouts who came through Columbia this offseason measured him at 6-foot-6, 243 pounds with over 35-inch arms. His wingspan is 82 1/2 inches. He ran a 10.1 in the 100 and 20.20 in the 200 for the Gamecocks track team, where he’s competing in the NCAAs against runners 60 and 70 pounds lighter than him. Harbor, who just turned 21 in July, has continued to blossom as a receiver. He caught 30 passes last season for a team-leading 618 yards and six TDs. His 20.6 yards per reception ranked third in school history. He finished the season with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games — the first of his career — against Texas A&M and Clemson. This offseason, Harbor, while weighing in at 235 pounds, topped out at 23.8 mph on the GPS and also measured in at just 5 percent body fat.

Throughout his college career, Harbor has been more of an elite athlete than an elite football player. His production is underwhelming:

Nyck Harbor Rec Yards YPC TD 2023 12 195 16.3 1 2024 26 376 14.5 3 2025 30 618 20.6 6 2026 17 278 16.4 2 TOTAL 85 1467 17.3 12



But, he does make plays deep down the field, and opposing defenses will at least have to respect his speed, which can open up opportunities for other receivers underneath.

Sellers to Nyck Harbor for a 64 yd South Carolina TD pic.twitter.com/3oglV1C8sE — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 31, 2025

Also, they just love taking fliers on athletic freaks like this guy. Day 3.

Jett Jefferson (20), CB, Mississippi State (6'1, 200): Oklahoma at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.

Jefferson is a JUCO transfer who was a backup in 2025 but is starting in 2026 and is second in the nation so far this season with 8 pass breakups. He has good size at 6'1, 200.

Kelley Jones is a household name but don’t sleep on his Mississippi State running mate, CB Jett Jefferson



Good size at 6’1, 200 lbs with physicality, fluid hips, and the top end athleticism to turn and run with anyone



Would like to see more INTs, but there’s a lot to like here pic.twitter.com/ws9L8mbjXe — Draft Capital Podcast (@TheDraftCapital) September 28, 2026

The Eagles aren't likely to use a high pick on a cornerback, but they do still need to refill that pipeline, and Jefferson could be a Day 3 guy worth developing if he comes out.

Trinidad Chambliss (6), QB, Ole Miss (6'0, 210): (7) Ole Miss at (19) Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Chambliss has a cool story. He had no scholarship offers from FBS schools coming out of high school and he enrolled at Ferris State, where he won a DII National Championship in 2024 before transferring to Ole Miss.

During his championship season at Ferris State, Chambliss threw for 26 TDs vs. 6 INTs, and he ran for 1019 yards with 25 rushing TDs. Obviously, he is a dual-threat quarterback.

In 2025, Chambliss led Ole Miss to a 13-2 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. He completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3937 yards (8.8 YPA), 22 TDs, and 3 INTs. He also ran for 527 yards and 8 TDs.

In 2026, Chambliss is off to another good start, as he has completed 142 of 210 passes (67.6%) for 1676 yards (8.0 YPA), 14 TDs, and 4 INTs. He has also run for 6 TDs.

He has a fun highlight reel:

Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined indefinitely (almost certainly for the season) with blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely the the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

• October 17



Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana Carter Smith, OT, Indiana Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas Cayden Green, OT/OG, Missouri Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville