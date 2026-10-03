Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Tae Johnson (9), S, Notre Dame (6'2, 200): (3) Notre Dame at North Carolina, 12:00 p.m.

Johnson proved to be an instinctive ballhawk for Notre Dame in 2025, when he had 4 INTs and a pick-six. He also has great size at 6'2, 200, obvious speed, and he hits. Video via @NFL_DF:

The 2027 class looks like it will be absolutely loaded with talent at safety, and the Eagles need one. Johnson is a potential first/second-round guy.

Jayden "Duke" Scott (1), RB, NC State (5'10, 220): Louisville at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Scott is a bowling bowl-like running back at 5'10, 220. He runs with good contact balance, he's a load to bring down; and he also has some speed and surprising shiftiness for a back with his height/weight dimensions. Video via @NFL_DF:

The Eagles tend to draft a running back every 2-3 years:

• 2019: Miles Sanders, Round 2

• 2021: Kenny Gainwell, Round 5

• 2024: Will Shipley, Round 4.

In 2027, Tank Bigsby will be a free agent, Will Shipley will be in the final year of his rookie contract, and Saquon Barkley will be 30.

Kade Pieper (58), OG, Iowa (6'3, 298): (5) Ohio State at (14) Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Pieper is an undersized guard, but an extremely impressive athlete who came in an No. 8 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

The 6-3, 298-pound former Nebraska state champion shot putter was named a first-team All-American last year by PFF after starting 13 games at right guard in 2025. Last year, Pieper came in at No. 22 on the Freaks List after setting an Iowa record (4.13) for fastest short shuttle among offensive guards. Among guards, he also posted the vertical jump record at 37.4 and the best 10-yard dash at 1.52. This offseason, he set the program record for heaviest squat by a guard, doing 680 pounds. “He was a developmental guy who has grown a lot since he got to our place,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s just a very good athlete who is very attentive, and he’s got some physical gifts that are hard to teach. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s just a great young guy.”

Pieper's athleticism shows up on the field. Video via @mikerenner_:

Pieper could be a good guard out of the box, but I imagine NFL teams might also view him as a center at the next level if he can learn how to snap and he proves to be capable of making line adjustments.

Kenyatta Jackson (2), EDGE, Ohio State (6'6, 263): (5) Ohio State at (14) Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Jackson is a long, athletic 6'6 edge defender who began to break out during the second half of OSU's 2025 season, with 5 sacks in their last 8 games.

His pass rush repertoire has a ways to go, but he plays with good gap discipline against the run and pass, and he can rush from the interior on obvious passing downs. He's wearing No. 2 this season, but he's No. 97 in the highlights below:

The Eagles have a pair of smaller speed guys in Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith; and they added Jonathan Greenard (6'3, 263) this offseason. They could use another longer edge with a similar build as Jaelan Phillips.

Ashton Hampton (2), CB, Clemson (6'2, 205): (4) Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Like the Eagles' present starting corners, Hampton has great size at 6'2, 205, and he gets his hands on a lot of footballs (9 PBUs in 2025, and an FBS-leading 7 so far in 2026). But the real appeal to Hampton's game is his toughness. He takes particular pride against the run and in blowing up these foofy quick screens to the perimeter that every college and pro offense seems to employ these days.

Hampton is the son of Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Alonzo Hampton, and the Eagles seem to like prospects with football bloodlines. I love his fit in Vic Fangio's defense.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU