Lambertville's Golden Nugget flea market to host art and artisan market Oct. 24

Shoppers heading to Lambertville's Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market on Saturday, Oct. 24, will find more than the usual antiques and collectibles.

The longtime market at 1850 River Road is holding an Art Show & Artisan Market from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., bringing artists, art dealers and makers into its covered pavilion alongside the regular flea market.

The show is expected to include paintings, prints, photography, sculpture, pottery, ceramics, handcrafted decorations and other original work. The regular market will also be open, with dealers selling items such as antique furniture, vintage jewelry, vinyl records, coins, glassware and collectibles.

Golden Nugget held an art show last year and is expanding the format to include more artisans this time, according to market manager Mitch Freedman. The market has operated in Lambertville since 1967 and is open year-round on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

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Admission and parking are free. The special art show runs until 2 p.m., while the outdoor flea market opens at 6 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. The market's indoor shops open at 8 a.m.

The Art Show & Artisan Market takes place Saturday, Oct. 24, at Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market, 1850 River Road in Lambertville. Additional information is available on the market's official website.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Art show hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regular flea market hours: 6 a.m.-4 p.m.; indoor shops open at 8 a.m.

Location: Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market, 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ 08530

What to expect: Paintings, prints, photography, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, handmade goods, antiques and collectibles

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

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