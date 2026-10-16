Police identify second officer who was shot in West Philly

Philadelphia police have identified the second officer who was shot in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hector Rodriguez III, 33, was one of the officers who responded to reports of a man wielding a gun on a porch at Arch and 52nd streets. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, the man opened fire. Fellow officer Shane Seiber, 40, died at the hospital from gunshot wounds he sustained.

Eric Lewis, 35, was taken into custody by SWAT personnel and is charged with homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder, 10 counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer and other related offenses.

Rodriguez was shot 12 times. He has received multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

According to a GoFundMe organized for Rodriguez's family, the nine-year PPD veteran is a husband and father of five. The fundraiser has raised more than $34,000 as of Friday afternoon.

A statement from police said his family "faces the uncertainty and challenges of his recovery."

Lewis is an employee of the Philadelphia Water Department with a long criminal history. Three years ago, he was acquitted of a murder charge. District Attorney Larry Krasner said this week the "deeply flawed" and "arguably criminal" conduct from local police led to a judge finding Lewis not guilty.

Seiber died at the hospital a few hours after the shooting. He was a 10-year PPD veteran and left behind a wife and two children. Funeral services for him will be held Monday and Tuesday at John F. Givnish Funeral Home and the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, with additional private burial services.

A GoFundMe for Seiber's family has raised more than $157,000.