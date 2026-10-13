Funeral services to be held next week for Philly police officer Shane Seiber, who was shot Saturday in West Philly

Funeral services will be held next week for Shane Seiber, a 40-year-old Philadelphia police officer who was shot while responding to a call in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

Visitations will be held at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home at 10975 Academy Rd. in Modena Park on Monday from 6-9 p.m. and at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race St. in Center City on Tuesday from 8:15-10:30 a.m. A funeral liturgy outside mass will be at the Basilica from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday. Burial services will be held privately, the Givnish funeral home said.

Seiber and another officer were responding to reports of a man wielding a gun on a porch around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a man opened fire on the officers and both were hit. They were found unresponsive on the porch and were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said. The other officer, whose name was not released, remains in the hospital. Shots were also fired at several other responding officers.

Eric Lewis, a 35-year-old Philadelphia Water Department employee with a criminal history, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with homicide of a law enforcement officer and other related charges.

Hours after the shooting, Seiber died from his gunshot injuries. The Bensalem native was a 10-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and two children. Prior to his work in law enforcement, Seiber also served as an airman in the U.S. Air Force.

"Shane had a remarkable ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and make anyone laugh," his obituary said. "Known affectionately by the nickname 'Colgate' for his ever-present smile, he brought joy to the lives of those around him. His warmth, humor, and infectious smile will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him."