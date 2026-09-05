Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Bray Hubbard (18), S, Alabama (6'2, 215): East Carolina at (13) Alabama, 12 p.m.

Hubbard led the SEC with 4 INTs in 2025, and he was third on the team with 74 tackles. He also had 3 forced fumbles.

He had 3 INTs in 2024 as well, so, you know, he has some consistent ball-hawking ability, and he's a physical downhill safety. (Video via @dpbrugler):

He actually reminds me a little of Reed Blankenship, who left in free agency this past offseason.

Peter Clarke (0), TE, Temple (6'6, 265): Rhode Island at Temple, 2 p.m.

Clarke is 6'6, 265, and he is a good blocker. He also had surprisingly good production in 2025 as a receiver, with 30 catches for 483 yards (16.1 YPC) and 6 TDs, after a pair of seasons in 2023 and 2024 with very little production.



Clarke is from London. The Inquirer's Devin Jackson had a good story about him last year.

He'll have a home in the NFL as a blocking tight end, but there is also some upside here as a receiver.

A’Mauri Washington (52), iDL, Oregon (6'3, 325): Boise State at (2) Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Washington came in at No. 3 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.

He came in at No. 4 last year and went on to have a strong season for the Ducks, making a career-high 33 tackles with 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 22 pressures and eight passes broken up, which tied for most among all FBS D-linemen. This offseason, Washington trimmed down to 327 pounds from 338 and clocked a 20.7 mph. In addition, he vertical-jumped 35 inches, did a back squat with 765 pounds and power-cleaned 365. He also did a Hatfield squat with 855 pounds for two reps, video of which went viral. “We limited even how much A’Mauri can squat now,” coach Dan Lanning told The Athletic in late July. “He can probably squat more than we’re even putting on the bar. He’s strong enough.” Lanning, who coached at Alabama and Georgia among other places, said Washington’s explosiveness reminds him of former Georgia first-round 300-plus pounders Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt (4.77 40 at 304 pounds at the NFL combine). “A’Mauri’s get-off is crazy fast. I’ve never seen nothing like it,” said Ducks defensive end Teitum Tuioti. “I’m a firm believer that if we had a 5-yard dash on our whole team that he probably would win it.”

Here's video of the 855-pound squad noted above, via Ryan Clarke:

Washington is a little raw. He had zero starts before the 2025 season so there's some development ahead, but his blend of power and quickness is obvious. If Washington plays well again in 2026, he'll likely be a first-round pick. Video via Steve Letizia:

The Eagles are widely expected to lose Moro Ojomo in free agency next offseason, and obviously they place a heavy value on interior defensive linemen.

Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn (6'3, 235): Baylor at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Brown isn't typically mentioned among the top 10 or so quarterback prospects in the 2027 draft, but he is very talented. He played his first four seasons at South Florida, and transferred to Auburn for the 2026 season. In 2025, Brown threw for 28 TDs vs. 7 INTs; and added 1,008 rushing yards and 14 rushing TDs while leading USF to a 9-4 record.

There's some stuff to clean up, notably a long, looping arm motion, but he has a strong arm, and, dude... there is not a quarterback in college football who is more fun to watch running with the ball than this guy. He's fast and he runs people over.

Let's see what he can do in the SEC.

Ian Strong (9), WR, California (6'4, 215): UCLA at California, 10:30 p.m.

Strong played his first three seasons at Rutgers before transferring to Cal. He is a big possession receiver and chain mover with good hands and body control who is good at settling into soft areas in zone coverage and making contested catches.

Strong had a reasonably productive season on a bad Rutgers team, making 52 receptions for 762 yards and 5 TDs in 10 games. I like his upside in the pros as a potent red zone target. He gives me some "poor man's Drake London" vibes. Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis