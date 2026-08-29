Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

In case you were unaware, the new college season begins on Saturday, though it's a limited slate of games.

Jayden Maiava (14), QB, USC (6'4, 230): San Jose at (14) USC, 3:00 p.m.

The Eagles will probably be shopping for a quarterback next offseason, as they only have two under contract in 2027 and beyond.

Maiava isn't typically mentioned among the first-round talents who are primed to declare for the 2027 draft, and presently is thought of more as a Day 2 or early Day 3 type of player. In 2025, he completed 65.8 percent of his passes, averaging 285.5 passing yards per game, with 24 TDs and 10 INTs. His receivers also averaged a lofty 14.0 yards per reception. As you'll see in the following highlight reel, Maiava isn't shy about launching the ball down the field.

Maiava has prototype size, a good arm, and he can throw with touch. What might turn off Nick Sirianni to Maiava is that he takes a lot of risks with the ball, and is prone to poor judgment turnovers.

McKale Boley (52), OT, Virginia (6'5, 329): NC State at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Boley is the son of former NFL linebacker Michael Boley. He came in at No. 23 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list this offseason.

McKale has had an outstanding career at UVA and looks like he’s going to have a promising one in the NFL. At 6-5 1/2, 330 pounds, the younger Boley broad-jumped 9 feet, 3 1/2 inches this offseason. He’s also hit 19.12 mph on the GPS and clocked a 4.50 in the 5-10-5 shuttle (that would have topped the best time by any O-lineman at this year’s NFL combine by .04 seconds) and 7.60 in the 3-cone drill.

Boley has been Virginia's full-time starting LT since 2023, so he has a lot of experience. I wonder if a move to guard in the pros might make sense, because his arms look a little short to me here:

And if so, he'd make sense as an eventual replacement for Landon Dickerson at LG.

Niki Prongos (66), OT, Stanford (6'7, 310): Hawaii at Stanford, 7:00 p.m.

PHLY's Fran Duffy put Prongos on my radar.

He has an oddball background, in that he didn't play football until his senior year in high school (he had played baseball and basketball), and even then he only lasted three games before tearing his ACL. He enrolled at UCLA where he redshirted in 2022, and only played 3 snaps in 2023. In 2024 he cracked the starting lineup under UCLA's O-line coach, Juan Castillo (!).

In 2025, he transferred to Stanford, where he has settled in as a quality offensive tackle prospect, but still with untapped potential.

Prongos is a lean offensive tackle at 6'7, 310, with impressive athleticism, and he has played three positions (LT, RT, RG) in college, despite his general inexperience.

Duce Robinson (0), WR, Florida State (6'6, 230): New Mexico State at Florida State, 7:00 p.m.

A couple of years ago the Eagles drafted a 6'6 receiver from Florida State in Johnny Wilson. FSU has another 6'6 WR prospect in Robinson, who had a breakout season in 2025 with 53 catches for 1,021 yards (19.3 YPC) and 6 TDs.

Robinson has a career 19.2 yards per catch average. He is a classic big, downfield, contested catch receiver with some red zone chops. Video via @NFL_DF:

Robinson is a better receiving prospect than Wilson, in my opinion, and obviously he has the size to contribute as a blocker in the run/screen game against smaller corners.

Also, it would be fun for Eagles fans to yell DUUUUUUCE any time he catches a pass.

J'Mond Tapp (14), EDGE, Memphis (6'3, 265): Memphis at UNLV, 10:00 p.m.

Tapp has been all over the map. He played two years at Texas, one at Arizona State, one at Southern Miss, and now he's at Memphis. He barely got any playing time at Texas or ASU, but he produced when he got a chance to play at Southern Miss in 2025, making 70 tackles (12.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, and a couple of batted passes.

Below is a highlight reel that he posted on YouTube. He has good size, some inside-outside versatility, and some twitch as a pass rusher.

NFL teams will have some work to do on why he couldn't get on the field at Texas or ASU, but Tapp has some talent.