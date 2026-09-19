Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Omarion Miller (4), WR, Arizona State (6'2, 215): Arizona State vs. Kansas (in London), 12:00 p.m.

Miller is a big-bodied receiver at 6'2, 215 who averaged at least 18.0 yards per catch in each of his first three college seasons at Colorado before transferring to ASU. In 2025 at Colorado, he had 45 catches for 808 yards and 8 TDs.

Miller doesn't have elite speed, but he can track the ball down the field, he wins contested catches, and he has some run after catch ability.

Also, love this block way down the field on a TD in ASU's Week 1 win over Morgan State:

The Eagles could use a bigger guy to add to their small group of receivers.

Quincy Rhodes (97), EDGE, Arkansas (6'6, 273): Georgia at Arkansas, 12:00 p.m.

Rhodes has great length at 6'6 with long arms. In 2025, Rhodes had 42 tackles (15.5 for loss), 8 sacks, and 1 FF. He only has 9 sacks for his college career. NFL teams will want to see numbers again this season to put any production concerns to bed, but the traits are there.

Video via @NoFlagsFilm:

His body movements and length give me some Josh Sweat vibes.

Anthonie Knapp (54), OG, Notre Dame (6'5, 305): Michigan State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

🚨Jimmy fave alert.

Knapp played LT his first two seasons at Notre Dame, replacing Joe Alt. In 2026, he's playing LG, and in his first game against Wisconsin, he had a season's worth of pancakes.

Knapp is versatile and tough. The Eagles are going to have interest.

If Tyler Steen leaves in free agency and Landon Dickerson's body simply can't function any longer then the Eagles may need to replace both guards next offseason. They have to like what they saw from Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin in training camp, but guard remains a potential need position.

Will Echoles (52), iDL, Ole Miss (6'3, 315): LSU at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m.

Echoles' first year as a starter was in 2025, and he had a big season, making 68 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5 sacks, and 5 batted passes. He's quick and powerful, with legitimate pass rush chops. Impressive video below, via @NoFlagsFilm. Watch him win with an assortment of moves, but also play the run well, and chase down plays on the perimeter.

The Eagles have Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis under contract long-term, but they are likely to lose Moro Ojomo in free agency next offseason. The Eagles highly value the interior of their D-line, and Echoles would make sense as a guy who could fill right in for Ojomo.

Trey'Dez Green (7), TE, LSU (6'7, 244): LSU at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m.

Green is one of the most impressive athletes in college football. He's a tight end for the football team, and was briefly a forward for the basketball team.

As a football player, he is gifted with 6'7 height and impressive body control. He is a 50-50 ball beast with enormous upside.



Green is more of a big receiver than a complete tight end at the moment, so, you know, it would be kind of insane for the Eagles to use a high pick on him after they selected Eli Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft. But I don't care. He's a cool player and I wanted to profile him.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas