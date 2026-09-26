Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Cam Coleman (8), WR, Texas (6'3, 204): (1) Texas at (14) Tennessee, 12:00 p.m.

Coleman played his first two college seasons at Auburn, but transferred to Texas, where he will be in the spotlight all season catching passes from Arch Manning. Coleman has a large catch radius, good speed, incredible leaping ability, and DeVonta Smith-like body control. He wins at all three levels of the defense, and in the red zone. Look at how many sick catches this guy makes:

Coleman is a potential top 10 pick. We'll see. He is definitely a player who should be all over the Eagles' radar.

Yhonzae Pierre (0), EDGE, Alabama (6'4, 251): South Carolina at (8) Alabama, 7:00 p.m.

Pierre emerged as a playmaker in Alabama's defense in 2025, when he had 52 tackles (14.5 for loss), 8 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

He primarily wins with speed, and counters that with speed-to-power rushes. He is also physical against the run, and can drop into coverage.

He is a do-everything edge defender who would fit perfectly into Vic Fangio's scheme.

LaNorris Sellers (16), QB, South Carolina (6'3, 238): South Carolina at (8) Alabama, 7:00 p.m.

Sellers was at one time thought of as a slam dunk first-round pick, because he has outstanding physical traits. He has a strong arm, great size, and is a weapon on the ground with his legs. His highlight reel is awesome:

However, Sellers had a very disappointing 2025 season, completing just 60.8% of his passes, throwing for just 13 TDs vs. 8 INTs, and taking 42 sacks while leading South Carolina to a 4-8 record. The loudest concerns surround his accuracy and decision making.

He is probably more Justin Fields than Josh Allen, but the traits are there.

If Sellers can be had in Round 3 or later, I can certainly see the Eagles being tempted to take him and develop his skills.

Iapani Laloulu (72), iOL, Oregon (6'2, 325): (20) Oregon at (12) USC, 7:30 p.m.

Laloulu has experience playing at both guard spots and at center.

Year LG C RG 2026 0 125 0 2025 0 732 0 2024 0 854 110 2023 116 111 183



He embarrassed Penn State interior defensive linemen all day last season:

Laloulu is shorter than is ideal, but he has obvious power and would be an asset in the run game.

The Eagles draft a lot of college centers who have also played other positions. See: Drew Kendall, Dylan McMahon, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles' need for interior offensive linemen should be obvious with Landon Dickerson's career potentially winding down and Tyler Steen possibly leaving in free agency.

Ty Benefield (2), S, LSU (6'3, 216): (23) Texas A&M at (10) LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Benefield played three seasons at Boise State before transferring to LSU this offseason. He is a monster safety at 6'3, 216, who loves to hit. Video via @NFL_DF:

Unfortunately, because he is always hunting knockouts, he also misses way too many tackles. In the pros, he's going to have to do a better job of picking his spots when to try to light guys up, amd when to just make sure he gets the ball carrier on the ground.

Benefield is a good athlete who should be able to cover tight ends. He also had a pair of INTs each of the last two seasons, and 7 pass breakups. He had good range on the back end and he triggers downhill quickly against the run.

Andrew Mukuba is a small safety with some slot versatility. Having an enforcer opposite him would make some sense.

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU