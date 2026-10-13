More Health:

October 13, 2026

Pennsylvania sues pharma companies for allegedly colluding to manipulate insulin prices

The lawsuit accuses pharmacy benefit managers and drug manufacturers of conspiring to raise prices by more than 1,000%.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Insulin
Insulin lawsuit Jason Minto/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Attorney General Dave Sunday is seeking restitution for Pennsylvania residents harmed by inflated insulin prices in a new lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers.

More than a dozen pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers artificially boosted insulin prices at the expense of diabetic Pennsylvanians, state officials say.

Attorney General Dave Sunday accused several insulin manufacturers and PBMs, which handle prescription drug plans for medical insurers, of colluding to inflate the cost of insulin by more than 1,000% in a lawsuit filed Friday. This scheme affected 1.3 million Pennsylvania residents with diabetes and 3.5 million with prediabetes, the suit alleges, and forced many to ration their insulin or "starve themselves to control their blood sugar."

MORE: Raw milk consumption has become more popular, but a prominent medical group wants sales to be banned

Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, CVS Caremark, OptumRx and 14 others are named in the lawsuit.

According to the litigation, pharma companies "dramatically" raised the price of their insulin products beginning in the mid-2000s, despite the drugs costing less than $2 to manufacture. Though nothing about the products themselves changed, the suit claims, the companies began charging $300 to $700, sometimes even more, for drugs that previously had cost consumers $20. 

The manufacturers then allegedly paid a portion of their profits to the PBMs for inclusion in their plans in a quid pro quo deal. Around 2012, the PBMs also began excluding one or more drugs that treat the same condition to boost their own cut of the profits, the lawsuit says.

"Because the PBM Defendants control which drugs are available for the vast majority of Pennsylvania diabetics and because the price paid by nearly every diabetic and payor is based on the artificially inflated list prices generated by Defendants' scheme, the Insulin Pricing Scheme directly harms every diabetic and payor in Pennsylvania who purchases these life-sustaining drugs," the court documents read.

Sunday is seeking restitution for affected patients and injunctive relief under the state's consumer protection law, citing deceptive business practices. If a judge rules in his favor, the defendants also would have to pay $1,000 in civil penalties for every violation of the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, and $3,000 for every violation involving a victim 60 or older.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a similar lawsuit against a nearly identical group of pharmaceutical companies and PBMs in 2024. That same year, drug manufacturers like Eli Lilly and Novodisk began slashing their prices in response to significant backlash and federal pressure. The Inflation Reduction Act had already capped insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare, starting in 2023.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Insulin Pennsylvania Diabetes Lawsuits

Follow us

Featured

A blood pressure reading by clinician

Have diabetes or high blood pressure? This free Philly event will explain what it means for your kidneys
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 2

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Who's driving this thing?

Waymo Driver

Weekend

38 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 16-18

Fantasy Faire - Weekend Roundup

Health News

In light of Cornell rape case, Philly rolls out awareness campaign to connect sexual assault survivors to resources

Sexual Assault Response

Arts & Culture

Art museum exhibit spotlights one of Isaiah Zagar's biggest influences

Marcel Duchamp Philly exhibit

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved