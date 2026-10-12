38 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 16-18

Fall festivals, Halloween attractions, markets, concerts and family activities are filling the calendar across Philadelphia and the surrounding region this weekend.

In Philly, Manayunk will host a fall festival and mac-and-cheese crawl Saturday, while South Street welcomes a rescheduled fantasy faire and East Kensington gets weird with wrestling, clown arts and live music. The Philadelphia Film Festival, Philly Coffee Festival and the second weekend of Philadelphia Open Studio Tours also offer plenty to do throughout the city.

Beyond Philadelphia, the Chatsworth Cranberry Festival and Mount Laurel Day headline the weekend in South Jersey. The suburbs offer antiques in Oaks, fall foliage train rides in Bucks County and a “Golden Girls” murder mystery in Media, while more than 100 craft vendors gather at the Hagley Museum in Wilmington.

Here are 39 things to do in Philly, the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18.

HAPPENING ACROSS THE WEEKEND: OCT. 16-18

The 35th Philadelphia Film Festival continues in Philly from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, as part of its Oct. 15-25 run. The program includes screenings, premieres, filmmaker appearances, discussions and special events at venues around the city. Read more.

The Antique & Collector Fair runs Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Nearly 100 booths will offer antiques, mid-century furniture, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, toys, maps and other collectibles. Read more.

Fort Mifflin will offer candlelight ghost tours Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. Uniformed guides lead visitors through the historic fort while sharing its history and stories about reported paranormal activity, without actors or Halloween decorations. Read more.

The Salem Ghost Train departs from Woodstown in South Jersey on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. The 2 1/2-hour experience combines an 18-mile nighttime train ride with live ghost stories and Salem County folklore at Fenwick Grove. Read more.

The Chatsworth Cranberry Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, in the South Jersey Pine Barrens. Up to 150 craft vendors, food stands and live music will fill downtown Chatsworth, with a separate car show planned Sunday. Read more.

More than 100 vendors will sell pottery, jewelry, textiles, woodworking, specialty foods and other handmade goods at the Hagley Craft Fair in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. Admission also includes access to the du Pont family home and garden. Read more.

Dozens of specialty roasters will gather at the 23rd Street Armory in Philly on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. Timed sessions will feature coffee samples from local and regional businesses, along with food and live entertainment. Read more.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours continues Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, with free visits to studios east of Broad Street. Artists in Old City, Fishtown, Northern Liberties, South Philadelphia and other neighborhoods will open their workspaces from noon-6 p.m. Read more.

“The Addams Family: The Musical” continues at Walnut Street Theatre with performances during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The comedy follows Wednesday Addams as she introduces her family to her decidedly ordinary boyfriend and his parents. Read more.

Halloween Nights continues on select dates, including the Oct. 16-18 weekend, at Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount. The nighttime festival features five haunted houses, live performances, themed bars, food and historic exhibits inside the former prison. Read more.

Cityside Pumpkin Patch is open at Liberty Point on the Delaware waterfront during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The seasonal attraction features more than 10,000 pumpkins, carnival games, scarecrow archery, a pumpkin-smashing zone, fall food and cocktails. Read more.

Franklin Square’s Philadelphia-themed mini-golf course gets a Halloween makeover throughout the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The Philly attraction is family-friendly during the day, while evening rounds add fog, reduced lighting, strobe effects and access to the Boo-zy Bar. Read more.

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest continues along the Delaware River in Philly during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The waterfront venue offers daily pumpkin carving, autumn decorations, seasonal food and cocktails, DJs and live entertainment beneath the Ben Franklin Bridge. Read more.

The Pumpkin Press Halloween speakeasy is open in Northern Liberties during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The Philly pop-up inside Newsroom Philadelphia features glowing pumpkins, ravens, hidden literary references and cocktails inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Read more.

The Hocus Pocus Speakeasy in suburban North Wales offers interactive performances at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Actors playing the Sanderson Sisters lead the shows inside Montgomery Mall. Read more.

Woodstown Central Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch Flyer operates in South Jersey on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. The excursion includes an 18-mile train ride, about 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove, fall activities and one pumpkin to take home. Read more.

New Hope Railroad offers fall foliage excursions through suburban Bucks County during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The 90-minute round trips travel between New Hope and Buckingham aboard restored passenger cars dating to the early 1900s. Read more.

More than 100 scarecrows remain on display at Peddler’s Village in suburban Bucks County throughout the Oct. 16-18 weekend. Visitors can walk through the free outdoor exhibition before the display ends Oct. 26. Read more.

Longwood Gardens’ Chrysanthemum Festival opens Friday, Oct. 16, in suburban Kennett Square. More than 5,000 mums will be trained into spirals, clouds, arches and displays reaching up to 10 feet inside the conservatories. Read more.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens in Northwest Philly will display its pumpkin-covered cottage and more than 40 scarecrows throughout the Oct. 16-18 weekend. Sunday is the final day for visitors to vote for their favorite entry in the annual Scarecrow Walk. Read more.

Lambertville’s elaborate Halloween tradition has expanded across the New Jersey river town for October. Visitors can follow the free Trail of Magic during the Oct. 16-18 weekend to find decorated homes, businesses and public spaces throughout downtown. Read more.

“In the Light” opens Friday, Oct. 16, at Tyler Arboretum in Media. The outdoor exhibition places more than 50 works by Philadelphia-area sculptor Steve Tobin across the grounds, including steel roots rising as high as 30 feet. Read more.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Marcel Duchamp retrospective is open throughout the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The exhibition brings together more than 300 paintings, sculptures, photographs, films and printed works from six decades of the artist’s career. Read more.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s major El Anatsui exhibition remains open during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The show features more than 90 works, tracing the artist’s experiments with printmaking, sculpture and large-scale installations. Read more.

Collective Futures continues across Philly during the Oct. 16-18 weekend. The six-week citywide festival brings together more than 30 artist-run spaces and community arts organizations for exhibitions, performances, workshops and public programs. Read more.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

The Franklin Institute will host its 21-and-older Fright Nite party from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The night includes horror-movie effects, planetarium dancing, rooftop stargazing, museum exhibits and food and drinks for purchase. Read more.

Friday, Oct. 16, is the final scheduled day of Storybook Land’s Fall Into Fun Festival in Egg Harbor Township, South Jersey. The park’s fall activities include a pumpkin patch, mini-pumpkin decorating, hayrides, a hay maze and seasonal decorations. Read more.

Visitors can choose their admission price at the Philadelphia Museum of Art after 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The Philly program includes access to the permanent collection, exhibitions, evening events and music. Read more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

The Manayunk Fall Festival takes over Main Street from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The free event features more than 50 vendors, a market run by young entrepreneurs, food trucks, live music, glassblowing, a pumpkin patch and family activities. Read more.

Manayunk restaurants will serve samples during a four-hour mac-and-cheese crawl from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Ticket holders can visit participating stops and vote for their favorite dish. Read more.

The rescheduled Queen & Rook Fantasy Renn Faire will close the 100 block of South Street in Philly from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The free event features sword fights, fire performers, musicians and more than 40 fantasy and craft vendors. Read more.

Phila Flea Markets will bring vintage clothing, records, furniture, jewelry and collectibles to 3400 Lancaster Ave. near Drexel University in Philly from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Admission to the outdoor market is free. Read more.

WEIRDO Fest returns to Philadelphia Brewing Company in East Kensington from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The free Philly festival combines wrestling, clown arts, roller circus, film screenings, live music and interactive artwork. Read more.

Grammy-winning country group Little Big Town will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 17. The Philly concert is part of the band’s “For The Art Of It Tour.” Read more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 18

Mount Laurel Day takes place at the township complex in South Jersey from noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. The free festival features more than 20 food trucks, live music, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo and Halloween activities. Read more.

More than 200 vendors will set up at the Franklin Mills Flea Market in Northeast Philly from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Shoppers can browse antiques, vintage clothing, collectibles, furniture, records and other new and used merchandise. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

Portions of Walnut and 18th streets in Center City will close to vehicle traffic Sunday, Oct. 18, for Open Streets. The Philly program creates space for walking, outdoor dining, shopping, live music and family activities. Read more.

Berwyn Farmers Market continues in Chester County on Sunday, Oct. 18. The free weekly market features local farmers, food vendors, artisans, food trucks, live music and family activities. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.