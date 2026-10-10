Walk one of Philly’s most famously haunted sites by candlelight at Fort Mifflin

Fort Mifflin is open after dark for candlelight ghost tours this October, taking attendees through a historic site that has drawn national attention for its reported paranormal activity.

The remaining Candlelight Ghost Tours are scheduled for Oct. 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23. Tours begin at 7 p.m., depart every 20 minutes and last approximately one hour.

There are no actors or Halloween decorations. Instead, a uniformed guide leads attendees through the fort by candlelight while sharing its history and stories about spirits that may inhabit the site. Fort Mifflin says this year’s experience includes a new tour route and new stories.

Fort Mifflin’s spooky reputation extends well beyond its own programming. HISTORY included the Philadelphia landmark in its list of seven famously haunted places in the United States, while Visit Philadelphia has described it as one of the most haunted sites in the country.

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Fort Mifflin itself leaves the question open. Its paranormal programming invites visitors to explore the site and decide for themselves whether the National Historic Landmark is actually haunted.

The walking route covers approximately three-quarters of a mile and takes place rain or moonlight, so attendees should wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Activities are available while groups wait for their tour to begin.

Advance timed tickets cost $20 per person. Tickets are $22 at the door, though Fort Mifflin says walk-up admission cannot be guaranteed.

Dates: Oct. 10, 16, 17, 22 and 23

Time: Tours begin at 7 p.m. and depart every 20 minutes

Location: Fort Mifflin, Fort Mifflin and Hog Island roads, Philadelphia, PA 19153

GPS address: 6400 Hog Island Road, Philadelphia, PA 19153

Tickets: $20 in advance; $22 at the door

Tour length: Approximately 1 hour

Walking: About three-quarters of a mile

Weather: Rain or moonlight

Parking: Free

What to expect: A candlelit nighttime tour through Fort Mifflin featuring its history, a new route and stories of reported spirits and paranormal activity, with no actors or decorations

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