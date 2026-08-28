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August 28, 2026

Chill Moody to perform at free Fairmount Park celebration with fireworks

The Oct. 16 Play for Parks event will feature live music, food and drinks, and an award presentation for Mayor Cherelle Parker

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Fairmount Park
Friday Night Flicks Welsh Fountain 2 2023_AlbertYee (1).jpg Photo Credit/Albert Yee

West Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody will bring his Moody’s Klubbhouse performance series to Fairmount Park on Oct. 16 for a free night of live music, food and fireworks.

Chill Moody will take the stage in West Fairmount Park for a free night of live music, food and fireworks Friday, Oct. 16.

Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Play for Parks celebration runs from 7-9 p.m. at the John Welsh Memorial Fountain, across from the Please Touch Museum. The night will end with a fireworks show beginning at 8:50 p.m.

Before the fireworks, the West Philly rapper will bring Moody’s Klubbhouse to the park for 90 minutes of live music. Chill Moody will host the show alongside a house band led by saxophonist Hiruy Tirfe, with additional Philadelphia performers joining them throughout the night.

Colorful lights will illuminate the historic fountain, and local vendors will sell food and drinks during the event.

Play for Parks celebrates the completion of the Conservancy’s five-year Fair Play Campaign. According to the organization, more than 2,700 donors contributed to the effort, which raised and reinvested $115 million in Philadelphia parks and outdoor public programs.

During the event, the Conservancy will present Mayor Cherelle Parker with the John K. Binswanger Park Champion Award. The organization says the award recognizes her record of supporting city parks and her service on the Fair Play Campaign committee.

Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP through Fairmount Park Conservancy to receive event updates and other information.

Play for Parks

Friday, Oct. 16 | 7-9 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.
John Welsh Memorial Fountain
Philadelphia, PA
Free; advance RSVP encouraged
Food and drinks available for purchase

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.


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