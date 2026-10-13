350+ Porsches spanning 70 years will line the Ocean City Boardwalk this weekend

More than 350 Porsches spanning over seven decades will line the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing everything from 1950s models to modern sports cars to the Jersey Shore.

The seventh annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with cars displayed between Sixth and 14th streets. Models dating from 1954 to the present are expected to participate.

This year’s featured cars are Outlaw, Safari and Rally Porsches, with vehicles from any model year represented. The gathering is organized by Zones 1 and 2 of the Porsche Club of America with support from the Porsche 356 Registry.

People looking to get beyond simply checking out the cars can head inside the Ocean City Music Pier, where free tech sessions will cover Porsche-related topics during the event.

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The Boardwalk Reunion has grown into a sizable gathering for Porsche owners and enthusiasts. Last year, 355 Porsches made it onto the boards, with participants representing 30 Porsche Club of America regions and 10 zones, according to organizers.

Registration for this year’s display closed Oct. 10, and organizers said they had already surpassed 350 cars before the deadline.

The Boardwalk event is part of a larger Porsche weekend in Ocean City. Scarborough Inn will host its Porsche Porch Party on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Boardwalk event.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Location: Ocean City Boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Cars: More than 350 Porsches spanning model years 1954 to the present

Featured cars: Outlaw, Safari and Rally Porsches

Additional programming: Free Porsche-related tech sessions at the Ocean City Music Pier



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