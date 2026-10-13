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October 13, 2026

350+ Porsches spanning 70 years will line the Ocean City Boardwalk this weekend

The Oct. 17 Boardwalk Reunion will feature models from 1954 to today between Sixth and 14th streets, plus free Porsche tech sessions at the Music Pier.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows Porsche
Porsche Weekend in Ocean City Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

More than 350 Porsches spanning model years 1954 to the present are expected to line the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 17, for the seventh annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion.

More than 350 Porsches spanning over seven decades will line the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing everything from 1950s models to modern sports cars to the Jersey Shore.

The seventh annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with cars displayed between Sixth and 14th streets. Models dating from 1954 to the present are expected to participate.

This year’s featured cars are Outlaw, Safari and Rally Porsches, with vehicles from any model year represented. The gathering is organized by Zones 1 and 2 of the Porsche Club of America with support from the Porsche 356 Registry.

People looking to get beyond simply checking out the cars can head inside the Ocean City Music Pier, where free tech sessions will cover Porsche-related topics during the event.

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The Boardwalk Reunion has grown into a sizable gathering for Porsche owners and enthusiasts. Last year, 355 Porsches made it onto the boards, with participants representing 30 Porsche Club of America regions and 10 zones, according to organizers.

Registration for this year’s display closed Oct. 10, and organizers said they had already surpassed 350 cars before the deadline.

The Boardwalk event is part of a larger Porsche weekend in Ocean City. Scarborough Inn will host its Porsche Porch Party on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Boardwalk event.

Seventh Annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Location: Ocean City Boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Cars: More than 350 Porsches spanning model years 1954 to the present
Featured cars: Outlaw, Safari and Rally Porsches
Additional programming: Free Porsche-related tech sessions at the Ocean City Music Pier

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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