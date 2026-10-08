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October 08, 2026

Up to 150 craft vendors coming to the Pine Barrens for Chatsworth Cranberry Festival

The Oct. 17-18 event in Chatsworth will also feature food vendors, live music and a Sunday car show.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Pine Barrens
Chatsworth Cranberry Fest Provided Courtesy/@alexisettinger_

The Chatsworth Cranberry Festival returns Oct. 17-18 with up to 150 craft vendors, food vendors and live music in the Pine Barrens.

Up to 150 craft vendors will fill downtown Chatsworth this month as the annual Cranberry Festival returns to the Pine Barrens for two days of food, live music and a Sunday car show.

The festival runs Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. near the White Horse Inn at 3980 Route 563 in Chatsworth.

The juried craft show will feature up to 150 vendors, along with as many as 15 food vendors. Live music is also scheduled throughout the weekend.

Organizers recommend bringing cash because cell service in Chatsworth can be unreliable, making card payments difficult for some vendors. ATMs will be available on site, but festival organizers warn the lines can get long.

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Car fans can also check out the Chatsworth PTO Car Show on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Woodland Township Municipal Building parking lot, 3943 Main St. Vehicle registration runs from 8-10 a.m. and costs $20, with proceeds benefiting students at Chatsworth School.

The Cranberry Festival takes place rain or shine, and there is no rain date.

Chatsworth Cranberry Festival

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18
Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days
Location: Downtown Chatsworth near the White Horse Inn, 3980 Route 563, Chatsworth, NJ 08019
Cost: Admission price not specified by organizers
What to expect: Up to 150 juried craft vendors, up to 15 food vendors, live music and a Sunday car show
Car show: Sunday, Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 3943 Main St.
Payment tip: Bring cash; cell service can be unreliable and ATM lines may be long
Weather: Rain or shine; no rain date

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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