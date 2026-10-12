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October 12, 2026

$10,000 in prizes will be hidden across Philly this week

The Oct. 13-17 treasure hunt will send participants racing to five locations for certificates redeemable for rare coins, historic currency, gold and other prizes.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Treasure Hunt Currency
Treasure Hunt for Stack's Bowers Galleries Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice/Coin image courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will hide a prize certificate at a different Philadelphia location each day from Oct. 13-17, with $10,000 in prizes available during the five-day treasure hunt.

A five-day treasure hunt is coming to Philadelphia, with $10,000 in rare coins, historic currency, gold and other prizes up for grabs.

From Oct. 13-17, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and local treasure-hunting account @findthecashphl will send participants to a different location somewhere in Philadelphia each day.

According to the organizers, @findthecashphl will post a point-of-view video at 5:30 p.m. each day showing a prize certificate being hidden. Participants can use the video to identify the location and race to find the certificate before anyone else.

Prizes

Stack's Bowers Galleries


The five Philadelphia prizes will range in value from about $300 to more than $3,500, with one prize available each day.

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The person who finds a certificate first is asked to take a photo with it, scan the QR code and send the image to the organizers. The certificate can then be redeemed for the prize at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Philadelphia store at 1735 Market St. in Center City.

Participants are encouraged to follow @stacksbowers_philly and @findthecashphl and turn on notifications before the hunt begins.

Philadelphia is the second stop in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Treasure Hunt 2026. The promotion began in Miami and will continue in San Francisco and Boston later in October, with $40,000 in prizes distributed across the four cities.

Stack’s Bowers specializes in rare coins, currency, gold and silver. Its Philadelphia gallery is inside the BNY Mellon Building at 18th Street and JFK Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stack’s Bowers Treasure Hunt 2026

Dates: Oct. 13-17, 2026
Daily drop: 5:30 p.m.
Locations: Five different locations around Philadelphia
Prizes: $10,000 across five daily prizes
Prize values: About $300 to more than $3,500
How it works: @findthecashphl posts a video showing where a certificate has been hidden; the first person to find it can claim the prize
Instagram: @stacksbowers_philly and @findthecashphl
Prize redemption: Stack’s Bowers Galleries, 1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Treasure Hunt Currency Philadelphia Prizes

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