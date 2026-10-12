$10,000 in prizes will be hidden across Philly this week

A five-day treasure hunt is coming to Philadelphia, with $10,000 in rare coins, historic currency, gold and other prizes up for grabs.

From Oct. 13-17, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and local treasure-hunting account @findthecashphl will send participants to a different location somewhere in Philadelphia each day.

According to the organizers, @findthecashphl will post a point-of-view video at 5:30 p.m. each day showing a prize certificate being hidden. Participants can use the video to identify the location and race to find the certificate before anyone else.

Stack's Bowers Galleries

The five Philadelphia prizes will range in value from about $300 to more than $3,500, with one prize available each day.

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The person who finds a certificate first is asked to take a photo with it, scan the QR code and send the image to the organizers. The certificate can then be redeemed for the prize at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Philadelphia store at 1735 Market St. in Center City.

Participants are encouraged to follow @stacksbowers_philly and @findthecashphl and turn on notifications before the hunt begins.

Philadelphia is the second stop in Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Treasure Hunt 2026. The promotion began in Miami and will continue in San Francisco and Boston later in October, with $40,000 in prizes distributed across the four cities.

Stack’s Bowers specializes in rare coins, currency, gold and silver. Its Philadelphia gallery is inside the BNY Mellon Building at 18th Street and JFK Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 13-17, 2026

Daily drop: 5:30 p.m.

Locations: Five different locations around Philadelphia

Prizes: $10,000 across five daily prizes

Prize values: About $300 to more than $3,500

How it works: @findthecashphl posts a video showing where a certificate has been hidden; the first person to find it can claim the prize

Instagram: @stacksbowers_philly and @findthecashphl

Prize redemption: Stack’s Bowers Galleries, 1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

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