More Events:

October 10, 2026

200+ vendors will fill Northeast Philly flea market for final Sundays of 2026 season

The Franklin Mills market runs through Nov. 1 with vintage finds, antiques, collectibles and other new and used merchandise, plus free admission and parking.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Shopping
Phila Flea Markets - Franklin Mills Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

The Franklin Mills Flea Market continues every Sunday through Nov. 1 in Northeast Philadelphia, with more than 200 vendors selling new, used and vintage merchandise.

The Franklin Mills Flea Market is heading into the final weeks of its 2026 season, with more than 200 vendors setting up every Sunday through Nov. 1.

The outdoor market runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 90 Franklin Mills Blvd. in Northeast Philadelphia, with early-bird shoppers welcome before the official opening time. Admission and parking are free for shoppers.

Vendors sell a mix of new and used merchandise, with vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles, furniture, home décor, records and other secondhand finds among the types of items commonly found at Phila Flea markets.

The selection changes from week to week depending on which vendors set up, so shoppers can also come across clothing, electronics, music and other household or collectible items.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

The Franklin Mills market is part of Phila Flea Markets, also known as The Philly Flea, which has organized flea and vintage markets around the Philadelphia region since 1985.

Shoppers still have four Sundays left to visit this season: Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Franklin Mills Flea Market

Dates: Sundays through Nov. 1
Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; early-bird shoppers welcome
Location: 90 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19154
Admission: Free
Parking: Free for shoppers
What to expect: More than 200 vendors selling new, used and vintage merchandise
Remaining dates: Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Shopping Franklin Mills Family-Friendly

Featured

Limited - No No Nanette

31-piece orchestra, professional actors join Rutgers-Camden students for ‘No, No, Nanette’
Limited - Philadelphia Walk 1

Philadelphia Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise $2 million

Just In

Must Read

Government

Investigation into N.J. voter registration system reveals more issues

Mikie Sherrill Voting 2

Weekend

Oct. 10-11 Weekend Events Roundup

South Jersey Celtic Festival and Highland Games

Health News

Fish in the Wissahickon Creek basin have unsafe levels of forever chemicals, officials warn

Fish PFOS Wissahickon Creek

Books

Most banned book in U.S. was written by Rosemont College grad

Most banned books Sold

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved