200+ vendors will fill Northeast Philly flea market for final Sundays of 2026 season

The Franklin Mills Flea Market is heading into the final weeks of its 2026 season, with more than 200 vendors setting up every Sunday through Nov. 1.

The outdoor market runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 90 Franklin Mills Blvd. in Northeast Philadelphia, with early-bird shoppers welcome before the official opening time. Admission and parking are free for shoppers.

Vendors sell a mix of new and used merchandise, with vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles, furniture, home décor, records and other secondhand finds among the types of items commonly found at Phila Flea markets.

The selection changes from week to week depending on which vendors set up, so shoppers can also come across clothing, electronics, music and other household or collectible items.

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The Franklin Mills market is part of Phila Flea Markets, also known as The Philly Flea, which has organized flea and vintage markets around the Philadelphia region since 1985.

Shoppers still have four Sundays left to visit this season: Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Dates: Sundays through Nov. 1

Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; early-bird shoppers welcome

Location: 90 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19154

Admission: Free

Parking: Free for shoppers

What to expect: More than 200 vendors selling new, used and vintage merchandise

Remaining dates: Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.