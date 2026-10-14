South Street replaces canceled Fall Fest with nine-block party this Saturday

South Street is replacing its canceled Fall Fest with a nine-block party this Saturday featuring live music, a pop-up skate park, an outdoor movie, a beer garden and several neighborhood celebrations.

The Big Pivot: South Street Block Party Weekend will run from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, across South Street and surrounding blocks. The South Street District announced the reworked event just days before the festivities.

Programming will be spread throughout the neighborhood, with different blocks offering their own events and activities.

On the 100 block, Queen & Rook will host a Renaissance Faire-inspired celebration with costumes encouraged. At Headhouse Plaza, the Philly Pops Little Big Band will perform Motown and R&B favorites, with additional programming from Settlement Music School. Bridget Foy’s will anchor programming on the 200 block that includes an outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus.

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The 300 block will feature an open-streets activation, while MilkBoy will mark its anniversary on the 400 block with live entertainment, food, drinks and vendors.

Nocturnal Skateshop will turn the 500 block into a pop-up skate park and hold an exclusive Nike shoe launch. The Wooden Shoe will celebrate its 50th anniversary on the 600 block with live music, poetry readings, vendors and mutual aid groups.

The celebrations continue nearby with Philly AIDS Thrift’s 21st anniversary party on the 700 block of South Fifth Street, featuring food, drinks, vendors and a local celebrity dunk tank. Brauhaus Schmitz will host fall beer garden festivities on the 700 block of South Street.

Philadelphia Open Studio Tours will also include neighborhood galleries and creative spaces such as 3rd Street Gallery, Brooke Lanier Fine Art and Alli Ferrara Studio.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: Noon-8 p.m.

Location: South Street and surrounding blocks, Philadelphia

Highlights: Pop-up skate park, Philly Pops performance, outdoor Hocus Pocus screening, live music, vendors, anniversary parties, beer garden and Renaissance Faire-inspired programming

Footprint: Nine blocks of programming

Find more upcoming events here.

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