Mount Laurel Day to bring more than 20 food trucks, bounce houses and pony rides to township complex

Mount Laurel will celebrate fall with a Halloween-themed festival featuring live music, more than 20 food trucks and free activities for children. Mount Laurel Day takes place Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon-5 p.m. at the township complex at 100 Mount Laurel Road. Admission is free.

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will perform music from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, with a set drawing from classic soul, Motown and disco. Crafters and community organizations, including the township’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments, also will participate.

The food truck selection ranges from cheesesteaks, lobster rolls and tacos to Filipino barbecue, Jamaican food and soul food. Desserts and drinks include waffles, cupcakes, Bundt cakes, ice cream, cotton candy and flavored beverages. Spellbound Brewing also is listed among the participants.

Free children’s activities include face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, henna tattoos, a petting zoo and pony rides. Giveaways and raffles are planned throughout the afternoon.

Parking will be available at 10000 and 15000 Midlantic Drive. Walt Whitman Avenue will be closed to traffic, and parking will not be permitted at the municipal complex.

Bathrooms with changing stations will be available inside the Mount Laurel Community Center and Mount Laurel Library. Portable toilets will also be available behind the library parking lot.

Sunday, Oct. 18 | Noon-5 p.m.

Mount Laurel Township complex

100 Mount Laurel Road

Mount Laurel, NJ 08054

Free admission

Parking at 10000 and 15000 Midlantic Drive

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