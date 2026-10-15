Lower Merion jersey Kobe Bryant wore during junior season is going up for sale

A jersey Kobe Bryant wore during his playing days at Lower Merion High School will be up for auction starting this weekend.

Sotheby's will be hosting an online sale from Oct. 16-28. The burgundy No. 33 away uniform was from the NBA legend's junior year in 1994-95. That season ended on March 18 with Lower Merion losing 64-59 in overtime to Hazleton in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs despite Bryant scoring 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Auction officials expect the uniform will sell for over $1 million.

This is the second time the jersey has been listed. It was last sold in 2013 by Bryant's mother, Pamela. A representative from Sotheby's said the auction house exhibited the jersey in 2025 before the seller decided to place it up for sale this fall.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of collectibles, said high school jerseys are particularly unique in the sports collection world. While pro players can wear a different jersey every game and collegiate athletes have several different options throughout a season, the same isn't true for high schoolers.