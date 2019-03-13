More News:

March 13, 2019

Chinese man returns Kobe Bryant's stolen Lower Merion High School jersey

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Theft Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant lower merion jersey Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

A replica of Kobe Bryant's Lower Merion High School jersey – the NBA great seen above in a file photo from 2018 – which had been stolen from a display at the school, has been returned by a collector in China who had bought the item online for more than $2,000.

More than two years after burglars swiped Kobe Bryant memorabilia from a display case at Lower Merion High School, one of the future Hall of Famer's missing jerseys has been safely returned — from China.

Lower Merion police had launched an investigation in February 2017 when items of "sentimental importance" were stolen from a display at his Main Line alma mater. Bryant went went straight from graduating high school in 1996 to the NBA.

The missing items included Bryant's framed high school replica jersey, the 1996 PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship trophy, a net from that championship game and five pairs of Bryant's signed Nike sneakers.

Authorities released surveillance photos of two suspects in the investigation, but still no arrests have been made.

A report from ESPN on Wednesday confirmed that Bryant's No. 33 jersey was returned to Lower Merion High School by a superfan in China who purchased the stolen item online for approximately $2,000.

Liu Zhe, 28, of Harbin, China, said he purchased the jersey to add to his collection of Bryant memorabilia, which includes the superstar's Lakers jerseys (Nos. 8 and 24) and his No. 10 USA Basketball jersey.

While Liu did not demand any compensation for the jersey, Lower Merion head coach Gregg Downer reportedly said he believed Liu may have been seeking a personal meeting with Bryant, whom he's met in the past. Liu had intended to return the jersey to Bryant on Saturday when he visits Shenzhen to announce the draw for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

To prevent any misunderstanding, Downer coordinated with Chinese professional basketball player Saiyuan Bian to act as an intermediary in recovering the jersey.

Lie said he was inspired to return the jersey because of a note Bryant had written to him on of the occasions the two had previously met each other.

"Dream big! Live epic! Mamba mentality," Bryant reportedly wrote.

"What I did was my 'mamba mentality,'" Liu said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Theft Kobe Bryant Lower Merion China Jerseys Main Line Ardmore NBA Lower Merion High School Lakers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved