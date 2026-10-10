Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

October 10, 2026
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.
Becker was a backup to begin last season, but got an opportunity to play when the Hoosiers suffered injuries at wide receiver, and in my opinion he pretty quickly became the best offensive skill position player on that National Championship team.
He's big, fast, he gobbles up yards after the catch, he's a red zone target who can make contested catches, and he blocks. His 2026 season is off to a fantastic start as he already has 27 catches for 477 yards (17.7 YPC) and 8 TDs in 5 games.
He is going to be a first round pick. Highlights:
The Eagles could use a bigger receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith.
Baker was Texas' starting RT in 2025. He moved to RG in 2026. I enjoyed this video from Langdon Tengwall on Baker's move from OT to OG.
Baker's strength is in pass protection, and he has good feet and mobility to play in a wide zone run scheme. However, the knock on him is that he doesn't move defenders in the run game.
The Eagles have some pretty obvious needs at guard, and Baker also brings some OT versatility.
Copeland came in at No. 7 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list.
No. 23 on last year’s Freaks List, Copeland was a bright spot for the Hokies in 2025, posting 48 tackles with 7.5 TFLs, a team-high 4.5 sacks and an interception. Two years ago when Copeland first arrived from junior college, video of him squatting 605 pounds for 10 reps went viral.
This offseason, the 6-2, 290-pound senior set a program record when he benched 510 pounds. He also improved his back squat to 735 pounds and clocked 20.2 mph on the GPS. He did a triple broad jump of 27 feet, 7 inches and ran a 4.64 shuttle, which would’ve bested the 4.68 that Baylor’s Jackie Marshall did to post the top shuttle time for a defensive tackle in February’s NFL combine.
10 reps at 605!!!
Anyway, you can see Copeland's power and quickness on the field:
With Moro Ojomo likely to break the bank in free agency in 2027, the Eagles will need to keep filling the iDL pipeline.
Bolden is a complete safety prospect, with outstanding range, instincts, toughness, sure tackling against the run, and ball skills (14 TDs receptions at WR as a senior in high school). Great player.
Bolden will likely be a first-round pick. My guess is that he gets projected to go somewhere near the top 10 but slides into the 20's as many highly regarded safeties do, and he'll be a steal for someone.
The Eagles don't value safeties like that typically, but he does have some slot versatility, they badly need safety help, and he checks the Georgia box.
Thompkins is a versatile defensive lineman who plays on the edge and on the interior. He has obvious athleticism, a pass rush repertoire, a good motor. Bama will even drop him into coverage on occasion. Video via @NoFlagsFilm:
He could play a variety of roles in a Fangio defense.
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