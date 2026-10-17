Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2027 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Nick Marsh (11), WR, Indiana (6'3, 210): (4) Ohio State at (5) Indiana, 12:00 p.m.

Last week we profiled Indiana WR Charlie Becker. Well, the Hoosiers have two great receiver prospects. The other is Marsh, a transfer from Michigan State who has 29 catches for 528 yards (18.2 YPC) and 6 TDs already this season.

Marsh has good size at 6'3, 210, and he is a physical receiver, and as the below video shows, he is a very good route runner who gets separation at the route stem with head and body fakes.

He can also gobble up yards after the catch.

NICK MARSH TO THE CRIB HOOVER HEATING UP? pic.twitter.com/fa7HGrkYet — wok (@wokdior) October 10, 2026

And then as an added bonus he is a dog in the run game as a blocker. Marsh is making a good argument that he should be a first-round pick.

Carter Smith (65), OT, Indiana (6'5, 310): 4) Ohio State at (5) Indiana, 12:00 p.m.

This is Smith's fourth season as Indiana's starting LT, with a couple game's worth of snaps at RT as a freshman in 2022. He is a technically sound player with good feet, a powerful punch, and a solid base. Video via Devin Jackson:

Smith might not have imposing size or elite athleticism, but he feels like a player who has a chance to be a solid pro over a long career.

Grain of salt as always, but PFF had Smith as the fourth-highest graded OT in the country (second in pass pro, eleventh in run blocking) in 2025. But certainly, his grades would make sense given all the clean pockets Fernando Mendoza got to throw from in his Heisman winning season.

The Eagles maybe have a Lane Johnson replacement at RT in Markel Bell. We're probably a ways away from determining that. But the Eagles also have to worry about LT as well, as Jordan Mailata has hinted that he might not play much longer either. Day 2 guy.

Colin Simmons (1), EDGE, Texas (6'3, 246): Florida at (7) Texas, 12:00 p.m.

Simmons is the nation's premier quarterback hunter. He had 9 sacks as a freshman in 2024, 12 sacks as a sophomore in 2025, and 9.5 already in 2026. He has 30.5 sacks and 8 forced fumbles in 34 career games.

He has elite speed, he bends around the corner, and when he gets you overcommitted to his speed, he'll run through you with speed-to-power moves, or with inside counters. His pass rush ability is going to draw comparisons to Von Miller. But he is also a great run defender with good awareness and a willingness to set the edge or take on lead blockers.

Simmons did get flagged for an obviously dumb unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Tennessee.

Two things here:

I love how he put hands in the air, like, "What? What'd I do?" "Simulating using the restroom." 😂😂😂

Anyway, barring any major character red flags, Simmons is going to be a top 10 pick. He could go five, or even top three. The Eagles' would have to lose a whole lot of games to be in striking distance of Simmons, which is possible!

Cayden Green (70), OT/OG, Missouri (6'5, 324): (13) Missouri at (9) Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m.

Green played LG in 2023 with Oklahoma and in 2024 with Missouri. He moved to LT just before the start of the 2025 season. So, you know, he has guard-tackle versatility. He'll probably be a guard in the NFL. He is a mauler with some athleticism (video via @NoFlagsFilm):

The Eagles' needs on the interior of their offensive line are rather obvious, with Cam Jurgens traded, Landon Dickerson with one foot out of the league, and Tyler Steen a free agent in 2027. Day 2 guy.

Isaac Brown (1), RB, Louisville (5'9, 190): Louisville at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Brown is in his third season at Louisville, and he has an insane 7.7 yards per carry average over his career.

Isaac Brown Rush Yards YPC TD 2024 165 1173 7.1 11 2025 101 884 8.8 7 2026 74 557 7.5 4 TOTAL 340 2614 7.7 22



He's a smaller back, but a home run hitter with elite speed. Here he is tearing up Florida State last week.

If Brown is going to make it in the NFL he is going to also have to be a weapon in the passing game, and at least be functional in pass protection, but the speed is enticing on Day 3. (He also has some added value as a kick returner.)

Previously profiled prospects

• August 29



Jayden Maiava, QB, USC McKale Boley, OT, Virginia Niki Prongos, OT, Stanford Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State J'Mond Tapp, EDGE, Memphis

• September 5



Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Peter Clarke, TE, Temple A’Mauri Washington, iDL, Oregon Byrum Brown, QB, Auburn Ian Strong, WR, California

• September 12



Koi Perich, S, Oregon John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

• September 19



Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State Quincy Rhodes, EDGE, Arkansas Anthonie Knapp, OG, Notre Dame Will Echoles, iDL, Ole Miss Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

• September 26



Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Iapani Laloulu, iOL, Oregon Ty Benefield, S, LSU

• October 3



Tae Johnson, S, Notre Dame Jayden "Duke" Scott, RB, NC State Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson Kade Pieper, OG, Iowa Kenyatta Jackson, EDGE, Ohio State

• October 10



Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Brandon Baker, OL, Texas Kemari Copeland, iDL, Virginia Tech K.J. Bolden, S, Georgia Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama