Philly airport adds nonstop flights to Cape Cod for the summer

Travelers can now opt to fly to Cape Cod instead of making the seven-hour drive from Philadelphia.

American Airlines will offer daily, nonstop flights from the Philadelphia International Airport to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Massachusetts, from now until Sept. 2, the airline announced Friday. Flights start at $188 for a round trip, although they're as high as $727 for peak dates.

Direct flights leave Philadelphia at 10:45 a.m. every day and last one hour and 15 minutes. Return flights leave at 12:10 p.m. and land at 1:45 p.m. Flights with connections depart throughout the day.

American Airlines also added nonstop flights to Cape Cod from Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City for the summer.

The seaside town continues to grow in popularity for beachgoers. A January study found that Cape Cod was third most searched vacation spot behind the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Destin, Florida, the Cape Cod Times reported. In December, it was named the fourth most sought-after town for a second home by Pacaso — with No. 1 being Cape May.