Getting a flu shot may help prevent you from getting COVID-19, study shows

Doctors often urge people to get their flu shots around this time of year, when the weather gets colder and more people get sick. This year, there may be an additional reason to get a flu shot.

Getting a flu shot may help prevent one from getting coronavirus, according to preliminary research published in a study by scientists from the Netherlands earlier this month.

The study published Oct. 16 found that participants who got a flu shot during the 2019-2020 flu season were 39% less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than their coworkers by June 1 of this year.

Typically, getting a flu shot makes you 60% less likely to get the flu itself.

Data used in the study came from approximately 10,600 individuals. The study participants were employees at the Radboud University Medical Center located in the Netherlands.

Of the more than 10,000 health care workers who participated, only 184 had tested positive for COVID-19 by June 1. Around 2.23% of workers who didn't get a flu shot tested positive for the virus. By comparison, around 1.33% of workers who did get a flu shot tested positive for coronavirus.

Authors of the study warned that this data doesn't guarantee one won't contract COVID-19 if they get a flu shot. The findings are preliminary and haven't been peer-reviewed yet.

However, a few other studies have also suggested a similar connection between COVID-19 and flu shots. The research has also shown that getting a flu shot decreases ones chances of testing positive.

Findings of this study are also supported by other flu-shot research. Prior studies have shown that flu shots may improve the body's ability overall by boosting the immune system.

The concept called "trained innate immunity" is based on the idea that vaccines improve the body's ability to fight disease in general, not just for the one illness they are meant to protect against.

New flu shots are created each year due to the changing nature of the virus.

Scientists are still working to find a coronavirus vaccine. A few companies say they are nearing the finish line, and are being guided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to find one as quickly as possible while being safe.