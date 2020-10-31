More Health:

October 31, 2020

Getting a flu shot may help prevent you from getting COVID-19, study shows

Research participants who had been vaccinated had a 39% lower chance of testing positive for coronavirus

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
flu shot COVID-19 prevention Alexander Demianchuk/SIPA USA

Research from a new health study published Oct. 16 showed that getting a flu shot may decrease one's chances of getting COVID-19.

Doctors often urge people to get their flu shots around this time of year, when the weather gets colder and more people get sick. This year, there may be an additional reason to get a flu shot. 

Getting a flu shot may help prevent one from getting coronavirus, according to preliminary research published in a study by scientists from the Netherlands earlier this month.

The study published Oct. 16 found that participants who got a flu shot during the 2019-2020 flu season were 39% less likely to test positive for COVID-19 than their coworkers by June 1 of this year.

Typically, getting a flu shot makes you 60% less likely to get the flu itself. 

Data used in the study came from approximately 10,600 individuals. The study participants were employees at the Radboud University Medical Center located in the Netherlands. 

Of the more than 10,000 health care workers who participated, only 184 had tested positive for COVID-19 by June 1. Around 2.23% of workers who didn't get a flu shot tested positive for the virus. By comparison, around 1.33% of workers who did get a flu shot tested positive for coronavirus.

Authors of the study warned that this data doesn't guarantee one won't contract COVID-19 if they get a flu shot. The findings are preliminary and haven't been peer-reviewed yet. 

However, a few other studies have also suggested a similar connection between COVID-19 and flu shots. The research has also shown that getting a flu shot decreases ones chances of testing positive.

Findings of this study are also supported by other flu-shot research. Prior studies have shown that flu shots may improve the body's ability overall by boosting the immune system. 

The concept called "trained innate immunity" is based on the idea that vaccines improve the body's ability to fight disease in general, not just for the one illness they are meant to protect against. 

New flu shots are created each year due to the changing nature of the virus. 

Scientists are still working to find a coronavirus vaccine. A few companies say they are nearing the finish line, and are being guided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to find one as quickly as possible while being safe.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Flu

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Does Sixers hiring Daryl Morey open the path for a James Harden trade?
James-Harden_102920_usat

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

John McMullen: Inside the accelerated development of Eagles WR Travis Fulgham
Travis-Fulgham_102920_usat

Breweries

Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November
night shift brewing beer philly

Holiday

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey
Drive-Through Holiday Lights

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved