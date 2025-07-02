Porter Martone, Wayne Simmonds reunite at Flyers development camp

Porter Martone went looking through his phone ahead of his first development camp.

Years ago, he was in Voorhees to watch a Flyers practice at the team's training center (formerly known as the Skate Zone), and recalled himself and maybe 50 other kids banging on the glass trying to grab the players' attention.

A few ended up coming over to say hi afterward, one of them being former star power forward Wayne Simmonds, who a young Martone looked up to.

They took a picture together.

On Wednesday, back in Voorhees, after Martone was made the sixth overall pick by the Flyers in the NHL Draft last week, they shared the ice together – Martone as a new prospect, and Simmonds as an instructor for the camp.

Martone went back to find the picture.

"It's pretty cool when you get to see people you idolized when you were a kid, and now you're working with them," the 18-year-old first-rounder told the local media after practice. "They're part of your development staff to try to make you a better hockey player."

Quite possibly as one of the Flyers' next star wingers in Martone's case, and in the mold of one of his favorite players turned coach for a week.

Martone said he told Simmonds about the old photo while they were on the ice running through drills, but hadn't shown it to him yet.

He added that he remembered what it meant to have Simmonds come up to him as a kid, and now that he's on his own way to the NHL, he wants to make sure he pays that experience forward as a Flyer.

"I think that's a big thing as an NHL player," Martone said. "Being able to give back to the community, give back to little kids who look up in those footsteps. Now that I'm here, I want to make sure I do that for kids and try to make everyone's day, maybe make it a positive, a little bit better."

Wednesday morning was a start.

When Martone's group hit the ice, a good bit of the Flyers fans who showed up to watch drifted toward the end of the rink he was on, trying to get the best first glimpse they could of who they're hoping is the next major piece to the team's future.

"It's really cool," Martone said of seeing that afterward. "I've heard that the Flyers fans are very passionate about their team, very passionate about the Flyers. So, for me, I'm pretty happy. It's pretty special to be in such a great organization and to just see that support first development camp.

"They didn't have to come out this early in the morning to come watch, but you know what, there's quite a few that gotta come see us at the ice. So it's special to have that support from the fans, and I expect that for a long career here in Philadelphia."

And maybe one day soon, another kid among a wave of 50 banging on the glass of the practice rink in Voorhees, wanting a picture.

