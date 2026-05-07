Flyers melt down to Canes in Game 3, putting season on the brink





The Flyers have come such a long way, but this whole season, they've been staring their undoing straight in the face.

They've always struggled to finish scoring chances and have just fumbled to generate shots to begin with, and their power play, all year, has ranged from stagnantly below average at best to a near total waste of two minutes at its worst.

All credit to them. They've done so much to compensate for it with great 5-on-5 play and even better goaltending from Dan Vladar to make a long-awaited playoff breakthrough, and then take a high-energy series from the rival Pittsburgh Penguins to get Philadelphia behind its hockey team again.

But sooner or later, the weak special teams and lack of finish, of which neither substantially improved, were going to haunt them, and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes brought on the nightmare.

The Flyers fell apart to Carolina, 4-1, in front of the home Xfinity Mobile Arena crowd Thursday night in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

They're down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, just hoping now that they can stave off a sweep with Saturday's Game 4 right back here in Philly.

They came roaring out of the gate with several chances, but couldn't bury any of them. Trevor Zegras finally fired one in, but the boost from it faded quick, and Vladar in the crease, after so long, could only keep away so much from facing 30 shots to his team's 19.

And the power play? The Flyers went 0-for-5, with the dread of just knowing that nothing was going to happen every time the penalty box door opened up for Carolina.

Now, all of it has them down to their last chance.

The Flyers came out skating, but the opening period was a mix of their most infuriating offensive habits, and at this rate, what could only amount to being plain old snakebitten on those extra bounces.

Travis Konecny took off on a breakaway thanks to a stretch pass across the ice from Tyson Foerster, but moving in for the shot, Konecny fired the puck off Frederik Andersen's blocker tying to jam it through to the short side.

Porter Martone got a look all alone in front of the Carolina net after Trevor Zegras picked a loose puck in the neutral zone and then wheeled around to feed the rookie the pass. Martone's shot zipped off the post.

The 19-year-old, who dove headfirst into the NHL from college, got another chance after Zegras dug down into the corner, checked and took the puck away from Carolina's K'Andre Miller, and slipped another feed inside. Martone cupped the puck on his stick, dragged it around the last defender with a beautiful move, but then went for one extra pass back to Alex Bump, who shot straight into a right-side corner that Andersen quickly sealed up.

Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker cross-checked Konecny down to the ice away from the puck, which sent him to the box for interference and the Flyers on to the power play. It was another two minutes that went nowhere, with not even a shot registered on net.

Soon after, Sean Couturier pivoted to go after a puck down in the defensive zone corner, but swept Shayne Gostisbehere's feet out from under him in the process to go to the box himself for tripping.

Carolina took its turn on the power play. The pressure was relentless, and the Flyers couldn't escape. Andrei Svechnikov fired a shot from inside the circle that tipped off of Travis Sanheim's shin pad to redirect off the back glass, and the puck fell to veteran Jordan Staal, who jammed it off Dan Vladar's pad and across the goal line to give the Hurricanes the first tally, 1-0.

It felt like the game was beginning to go south for the Flyers after that.

An offensive zone rebound fell right to Rasmus Ristolainen in the open. The shot he unleashed popped out behind Andersen's pads, and yet Jaccob Slavin was right there with the awareness to catch it with his stick and sweep the puck away before it rolled over the line.

Tyson Foerster gained possession and skated around with some visible anger as the last minute was ticking away in the period. He took a slash from Jackson Blake, but powered through to shoulder Svechnikov away from him while the puck was still on his stick.

The Flyers got another power play from that, but it was quickly canceled out by Jamie Drysdale getting tagged for interference when he and Staal collided and spun down to the ice in the neutral zone.

Drysdale got up looking annoyed, and head coach Rick Tocchet over on the bench looked upset. But past the quality of Thursday night's officiating, regardless of the side, it was fair to wonder, with how brutally ineffective the Philadelphia power play has been all year, whether that opportunity would've even mattered anyway.

Boos from the home crowd followed the Flyers off the ice and down the tunnel into the intermission.

It took Zegras dropping to a knee and roofing in a rolling puck over the glove of Andersen 2:31 into the second period to bring the Flyers back, 1-1.

But that spark only carried for so long, even with Carolina giving the Flyers every opportunity to pile on.

Taylor Hall went off for boarding late into the frame after he stapled an already downed Travis Sanheim to the wall.

Shy of a minute later, two more Hurricanes piled into the box – Seth Jarvis for high-sticking and Blake on a bench minor from their coach Rod Brind'Amour saying something that drew the ire of the refs – but yet again, the Flyers let that go without even so much as a threat.

Their power play was 0-for-4 by the second intermission, negative even, because right after Hall's penalty, the Hurricanes flew down the ice for Jalen Chatfield to score on a shorthanded rush to go up 2-1.

And maybe the fight didn't entirely leave with that sequence, but you could feel the energy in the arena dissipating.

Denver Barkey's scoring chance early in the third missed the net, but was rendered null and void anyway from Cam York colliding with Andersen at the top of the Carolina crease for goaltender interference.

On the ensuing 4-on-3 power play, which was preceded by matching roughing calls to Miller and Christian Dvorak, the Hurricanes cycled the puck around to Svechnikov standing at the right faceoff dot, and he was quick to snipe it past a sliding Vladar to make it 3-1.

The whole building knew it was headed straight for a 3-0 hole after that.

Nikolaj Ehler's breakaway goal with 12:52 left only hammered the point home further, which cued a lot of fans to start heading for the parking lot, while the ones that stayed poured on more dissatisfied boos.

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